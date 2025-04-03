Mathieu van der Poel's history charge, the crucial Oude Kwaremont, and Lotte Kopecky time: Everything you need to know about the Tour of Flanders

Tour of Flanders

Sunday 6 April

Distance: 269km (men's), 168.9km (women)

Finish: 15:15 (men's), 16:30 (women's) BST

The biggest Belgian race of the year is here, potentially the biggest Monument of the year, with the men's and women's Tour of Flanders. The cobbles and bergs come into play on a lumpy route which saps the legs and creates epic finishes.

This year sees the return of Tadej Pogačar to the men's race, and he will go up against Mathieu van der Poel in a continuation of their rivalry; they will have to get past Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen. In the women's race, Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini will go up against Kasia Niewiadoma and Puck Pieterse, but there is no Demi Vollering.

Remember, TNT Sports is now the home of live cycling in the UK, so make sure you're across how to watch cycling there, and the rest of the world too.

Five things to look out for at the Tour of Flanders

Kwaremont-Paterberg time

The Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg double punch has become one of the most iconic locations in cycling, with the Tour of Flanders’ organisers turning the two climbs into an arena. The men do the Kwaremont three times and the Paterberg twice, with the women doing both once. It often provides the launch pad for decisive attacks, and is where many of the VIPs hang out too, hence the repeated passes of the same climbs.

Records to fall?

Mathieu van der Poel could become the record holder for wins with a fourth victory at De Ronde, rather than tied on three with Johan Museeuw, Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen, and a few more. The women’s record will also fall if Lotte Kopecky or Elisa Longo Borghini win, taking a third Flanders title, moving ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten among others. It could be a historic day.

Equal prizes

Flanders Classics, the organisers, give equal prize money out at all their road events, with €50,000 in prize money for the men and the women at the Tour of Flanders; the winner gets €20,000. This might be a drop in the ocean compared to the differing salaries, but it is a step in the right direction. Also to note, the women’s race follows the men’s, with research showing there are more viewers and fans sticking around that way.

Frites and beer

Would it be a Belgian Classic if the smell of frites and beer didn’t waft across the road? At key points, like the Kwaremont, there is a mini-festival feel, with stalls upon stalls for refreshment. The Kwaremont beer itself - 6.6% - is readily available, as is the bog-standard lager Jupiler. However, make sure you try others, whether that’s the amusingly-named Bolleke, Orval, or a Westvleteren.

In Bruges

The start of the Tour of Flanders flips between Antwerp and Bruges every year, and this year it’s the turn of the latter, a chocolate-box city in the very west of Flanders, the capital of West Flanders in fact. The riders won’t be too distracted by the cobbles, the medieval buildings and the canal, but perhaps there are a few Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson fans in the peloton.

Focus on: the Koppenberg

It might be just 550 metres long, but it averages over 11%, and it features some of the most horrific cobbles in the whole of the Tour of Flanders. Rainy editions often see some of the best riders in the world walking up it in their cleats, because as soon as one person stops, there is quite the domino effect. It comes very far out in both races, but often thins the pack down.

How to watch Tour of Flanders

It is on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, accessible via a TV package or a Discovery+ subscription. Read more in our how to watch Tour of Flanders guide.

The men's race is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ from 9am BST, with the women's edition is live on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ from 2pm BST.

Last year's Tour of Flanders podiums

Men’s

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2.Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

3. Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Women’s

1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Lidl-Trek

2. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

3. Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek

Riders to watch at the Tour of Flanders

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) *****

The Slovenian’s record at the Tour of Flanders. Two attempts - fourth and first. He could have won on his first go, had he not managed to finish off the podium in what seemed to be a two-up sprint between him and Mathieu van der Poel. Yet to win a Monument this year - could he do so at his second attempt?

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) *****

The queen of Flanders, it is hard to look past the world champion in the women’s race. She might not have won last year, but she has been imperious pretty much everywhere else. Deals with the weight of a nation expertly, and knows these roads incredibly well. She might not have Demi Vollering on the team anymore, but she does have Lorena Wiebes.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) *****

On the cusp of history with a fourth win. The Dutchman has proved that he can beat Pogačar, as he did at Milan-San Remo last month, but will he be able to stick with him on the climbs? This will be key if he wants to break the record. The great Classics rider of his generation.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) ****

The defending champion has not hit the ground running in Europe this year, after winning the UAE Tour, but will hope to be back at her best at the race she has won twice. The Italian is always in the thick of action, and will use her nous to follow key moves. Don’t forget Longo Borghini.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) ****

The Dane is yet to win a Monument, but he is always involved in key battles. The year Pogačar won, 2023, his was the doomed attack which sparked everything, and he still managed to finish third overall. If he is in a small group on the run-in to Oudenaarde, do not bet against the former world champion, a very fast finisher.

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) ****

The young Dutchwoman has only ever won race on the road, but it was a big one - a stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift last summer. She has been consistent at one-day races this year, never finishing outside the top 10 in six races, and has the punch and the bike handling skills to make a difference on the cobbled climbs.