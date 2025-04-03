Mathieu van der Poel's history charge, the crucial Oude Kwaremont, and Lotte Kopecky time: Everything you need to know about the Tour of Flanders

The Tour of Flanders finally comes on Sunday, here's how to watch, who to watch, and what to watch out for

Lotte Kopecky on the Oude Kwaremont at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tour of Flanders
Sunday 6 April
Distance: 269km (men's), 168.9km (women)
Finish: 15:15 (men's), 16:30 (women's) BST

The biggest Belgian race of the year is here, potentially the biggest Monument of the year, with the men's and women's Tour of Flanders. The cobbles and bergs come into play on a lumpy route which saps the legs and creates epic finishes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like