Strava wipes 4.45 million activities in hunt against cheats

Exercise app using machine learning to flag suspicious activities

Strava has removed 4.45 million activities from its platform in a bid to improve the integrity of its leaderboards.

In an update issued this week, the company said the deleted activities had been uploaded with the “wrong sport type” or “recorded in vehicles”. The move comes as part of a concerted effort on the exercise tracking app to stop users unfairly taking KOM and QOM crowns.

