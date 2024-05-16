Strava cheats to be flagged by AI as platform rolls out new features

AI-enabled leaderboard checks just one of a suite of coming updates to the training app

Strava's new flyover and dark mode
(Image credit: Strava)
Adam Becket
By
published

AI will be used to help flag irregular activities on Strava, as part of a slew of updates to the fitness and training app, announced on Thursday.

The American company said that there were "two fundamental shifts" coming: building for its female users and using artificial intelligence (AI).

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

