Strava cheats to be flagged by AI as platform rolls out new features
AI-enabled leaderboard checks just one of a suite of coming updates to the training app
AI will be used to help flag irregular activities on Strava, as part of a slew of updates to the fitness and training app, announced on Thursday.
The American company said that there were "two fundamental shifts" coming: building for its female users and using artificial intelligence (AI).
Machine learning will be used to automatically pull up "irregular, improbable, or impossible activities recorded to the platform", in a bid to stop people cheating on segment leaderboards on the platform, and to make all users play fair.
AI will also be used to introduce 'Athlete Intelligence', which will use machine learning to turn subscribers’ training data into an easily digestible summary that chimes with their accomplishments and fitness goals. There will also be new 'Generative Routes', a route recommendation engine powered by AI.
In terms of "building for women", Strava has said it is doubling its efforts to get women to use the app, as data shows that women of all ages participate in sports at a far lower rate than men.
In order to do this, 'Night Heatmaps' are to be launched, which will show only activities between dusk and dawn, so users can see which paths, trails and roads are well-used in the dark, and plan accordingly.
'Quick Edit' is to be introduced, which will make it easier to make changes to an activity quickly, such as the name and privacy settings.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Strava also announced a new phase of its 'Strive for More' initiative, which was created in 2022 to promote and support women in sport. It has come together with American media company TOGETHXR to encourage more women to watch, and play, sport, and will donate $100,000 to the Alex Morgan Foundation. The U.S. soccer player's foundation aims to help women and girls in and out of sport.
A new 'Family Plan' is also set to be launched, with users able to share a plan with up to three other people, who could be friends or family, with a discount off the regular subscription plan. It will be available in select countries from this summer, with plans for it to be rolled out globally by the end of 2024.
One of the most requested features on Strava, 'Dark Mode', is set to be launched this summer too. There will be options to keep the app always dark, always light, or match device settings.
"Strava is gaining momentum to realize our vision of a world connected through movement,” Michael Martin, the chief executive officer of Strava, said. "We are focused on two fundamental shifts to accelerate how we deliver value to 125 million people globally – building for women and leveraging artificial intelligence – which will unlock new community-and-partner-powered experiences across the platform."
Last year, Strava launched messaging, which attracted both praise and criticism.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'I didn't plan it': Julian Alaphilippe bounces back with epic Giro d'Italia win
Giro stage victory in Fano sees former two time road world champion become 108th man to win stages in all three Grand Tours
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe storms to victory on stage 12 of Giro d'Italia as Pogačar keeps overall lead
Alaphilippe wins enthralling stage in Fano after long day in two-man breakaway with Mirco Maestri
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard’s former team reclaims Coll de Rates KOM from Juan Ayuso
18-year-old Peter Øxenberg Hansen now officially holds Strava title, beating UAE Emirates rider by 11 seconds
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I got the dreaded uh-oh email from Strava... he took my KOM by 15 seconds': Phil Gaimon wins battle over world's hardest segment
American holds 249 watts on gruelling five-hour Mauna Kea effort to reclaim crown
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘Dear tiger': Why do Wout van Aert’s Strava files all have strange names?
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider has been feeling musical on a training camp
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'People aren't as snooty or uptight': gravel boom shows no signs of slowing, and here's why
Gravel bike riding is "one of the fastest-growing sports" on Strava, with 55% more people doing it in 2023
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Strava analyzed all our activities and found that boomers bike, Gen Z likes the party pace and we’re all held back by work
Strava’s Year in Sport takes an analytical deep dive into the habits of 120 million athletes world wide. Here's what they found.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Strava appoints YouTube exec as new CEO hopes to 'take it to the next level'
Michael Martin will lead the exercise app from 2 January 2024
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Strava introduces messaging
The activity-tracking app can now be used to chat to your fellow cyclists and runners
By Adam Becket Published
-
‘I’m in serious danger’ - Alpe d’Huez QOM holder reacts to climb’s Tour de France Femmes inclusion
Illi Gardner has the best time on over 8,000 Strava climb segments
By Tom Davidson Published