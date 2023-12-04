Strava introduces messaging

Strava has introduced a messaging service for its users, meaning that cyclists can now use the app to chat or co-ordinate rides together.

Launched on Monday, Strava Messaging can be used one-to-one or for group messaging, but can only be used to message people that follow you, or it can be turned off all together.

"The introduction of Messaging marks an exciting milestone for Strava,” Zipporah Allen, Strava’s chief business officer, said. “This highly anticipated feature adds depth to what makes Strava special - a global community rooted in authentic connections.

"It also underscores our unwavering dedication to continually prioritise the athlete experience and what we are building for them."

Strava said that the feature was introduced due to the "platform’s research revealing that athletes perform better together".

All users, paid and unpaid, will be able to message their friends on the app, share routes or activities, and join in group messages too.

According to the American company the feature "bridges the gap between tactical planning and meaningful engagement, embodying Strava's commitment to empowering athletes and fostering a thriving community".

Messaging was one of the features that Strava users most wanted to be added to the popular service, in a survey last year. The app has more than 100 million athletes using it.

Privacy has been at the forefront of the development of the feature too.

"Athletes on Strava can customize the Messaging feature based on their desired experience on the platform," the press release reads. "For example, athletes can set their preferences on who can invite them to a Group Message or who can Message them directly.

"Settings will be automatically set based on an athlete’s profile visibility but can be adjusted to receive messages to and from ‘Following,’ ‘Mutuals,’ or ‘No One,’ under settings in the Strava app."

In 2024, Strava Messaging will be expanded to allow Clubs to message about specific topics, for photos to be uploaded, and also for more things to be shared within conversations.

In November, Strava introduced Flyover, a feature which creates a 3D map video fly-over of your activity, for subscribers, and Spotify was integrated with the app in April.

Earlier this year, Strava increased subscription prices for paid users, but was forced to later apologise to its users over its handling of the increases, saying it “made a mistake” by not providing sufficient information.

“Our intention was not to hide these pricing changes, we just moved too fast,” a company press release said at the time. “We also missed the opportunity to inform long-standing monthly subscribers that, by shifting from paying monthly to annual, they can avoid a significant price increase altogether.

“We sincerely apologise for the confusion and concern this has caused many of our valued subscribers.”