Music on the go: Spotify can now be controlled from within the Strava app

Strava users can now control Spotify while tracking an activity, thanks to a new integration between the two services.

It means you can play, pause, resume, skip and browse Spotify from the record screen on Strava, whether you're listening to music, a podcast, or an audiobook.

Users will no longer have to skip between apps to change up what they are listening to, which means you can focus more on your pedalling, apparently. Strava said in the press release that it will allow exercisers to "tap into the motivation that gets them moving".

Obviously, this is most of use to riders who use the Strava app directly to record their rides, with their phone mounted on their handlebars, as opposed to those with bike computers, but it's still a fun addition. If all your ride needed was to be able to skip "Revolution 9" on The White Album or to listen once more to "Witness the Fitness" by Roots Manuva, this is the update for you.

The press release does not state whether a premium Strava subscription is required to use the new feature, but it can be used with Spotify free or premium.

“We're excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform," Strava's VP of connected partnerships. Mateo Ortega said. "This new feature further solidifies Strava's position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava."

Strava is also running the "Workout" playlist of Spotify from next Thursday, 20th April.

According to Spotify, “I'm Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rehxa and David Guetta, “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X and “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, are the top workout songs globally, something that brings us sadness.

Strava art for Spotify, apparently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strava is currently raising its prices, with a yearly subscription in the UK increasing to £54.99 a year from May, up from £47.99 before. The monthly subscription increases more percentage wise, going up to £8.99 from £6.99.

The fitness social media and activity-tracking app remains available as a free activity tracker, of course, but a downgrade would mean the loss of premium features such as route planning, a training progress dashboard, goal setting and segment competitions.

Earlier this year, the company insisted its new pricing structure, which differs depending on a user’s location, is compliant with “all relevant laws and regulations”.

In Italy, Ireland and Spain, the monthly price is similar to the UK at €7.99 (£7.03), whereas users in France will pay €9.99 (£8.78). The fee is highest for those in the Netherlands and Germany, where subscribers will be charged €10.99 (£9.66) a month.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, a Strava spokesperson said: “Prior to rolling out any new pricing structure, our legal team ensures that we comply with all relevant laws and regulations related to pricing.”

Last week, the company issued an apology to its users over its handling of its subscription price increases, saying it “made a mistake” by not providing sufficient information.

“Our intention was not to hide these pricing changes, we just moved too fast,” a company press release read. “We also missed the opportunity to inform long-standing monthly subscribers that, by shifting from paying monthly to annual, they can avoid a significant price increase altogether.

“We sincerely apologise for the confusion and concern this has caused many of our valued subscribers.”

Strava said it will continue to “periodically assess” its prices, meaning that they could change again in the future. The company added that any potential further changes will come into force to “better reflect the work” it takes to build the “best experience” for its users.