'This is not justice' - driver who killed teen cyclist gets four-year sentence

Yeva Smilianska avoids max sentence for her role in the death of Magnus White in 2023

Magnus White
(Image credit: Penultimate Stage)
After nearly four hours of testimony and proceedings, the driver who struck and killed 17-year-old cyclist Magnus White in 2023 was sentenced to four years in state prison plus three years of mandatory parole.

In the Boulder County Court in Colorado, Yeva Smilianska, 24, was sentenced for the charge of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, which has a maximum penalty of six years imprisonment, plus fines.

