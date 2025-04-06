'Magnus’ death was not an accident - it was a crime' - driver who killed teen cyclist Magnus White found guilty of vehicular homicide

‘Whatever sentence she receives is not enough,’ says mother of cyclist Magnus White after guilty verdict

Scenes from the criminal trial against Yeva Smilianska in Magnus White&#039;s death
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Nearly two years after 17-year-old elite cyclist Magnus White was struck and killed during a training ride near his Boulder, Colorado, home, the driver involved, 24-year-old Yeva Smilianska, was found guilty of vehicular homicide following a five-day trial that concluded on April 4, 2025.

When Smilianska was first formally charged in May 2024, she pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for the trial that began on March 31, 2025, at the Boulder County Courthouse.





 

