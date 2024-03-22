Family of slain teen cycling champion frustrated as driver's homicide trial is delayed: 'It only prolongs our suffering'

On Friday, nearly eight months since teen cycling champion Magnus White was killed during a training ride before traveling to the UCI World Championships, the 20th Judicial District Court in Colorado postponed the accused driver's hearing and trial date.

The accused driver, 23-year-old Yeva Smilianska, faces one count of vehicular homicide by reckless driving, which is a class 4 felony in Colorado, carrying a penalty of 2 to 6 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $500,000.

During Friday's court appearance, Smilianska's defense attorney asked for the postponement of the hearing in order to review the nearly 70 hours of law enforcement body-cam footage. His request was granted, and Smilianska did not enter a plea at this time.

"We are living through every parent's worst nightmare. Every missed significant milestone in his life, each holiday, and now every court proceeding bring a heavy tidal wave of emotions that no family should ever have to experience. It hurts emotionally and physically as we continue to confront every day without Magnus," the White family said in a statement after the court appearance.

"The driver's decision to not enter a plea at this time and file a motion to extend the proceedings does not surprise us. It only delays the outcome of the case and prolongs our suffering. Each court appearance continues to, and will continue to take us back to reliving the day Magnus was killed."

The family implored the court to "grasp the full extent of the devastation" the collision has brought upon their family and emphasized that White's death was not an accident but a crime.

"[Smilianska] ended Magnus's life—a life that was brimming with immense potential. She has stolen his future, denied him any opportunity to pursue his ambitions, and irrevocably destroyed our lives. We are resolute in our pursuit of justice for Magnus, to ensure that no other family has to endure the nightmare we are living. We trust that the justice system will hold the driver accountable for her actions," the statement reads.

On July 29, 2023, the 17-year-old White was riding on the wide, paved shoulder along Highway 119 near his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, when he was struck from behind by Smilianska, who was driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix. Smilianska was arrested in December.

According to a crash report, Smilianska did not appear to have been on her phone, distracted, or suffering from a medical episode. However, no braking or avoidance maneuver was attempted. After striking White, the car continued to travel into the grass embankment before coming to a halt upon colliding with a fence.

A Colorado State Patrol affidavit suggests that Smilianska was asleep at the time of the crash, but the defendant denies the allegations, claiming there was a steering malfunction. However, authorities determined that her car and steering wheel were functioning properly at the time of the crash.

The driver's next court hearing will now take place on May 24, 2024, where she is expected to enter a plea.