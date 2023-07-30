Junior racer Magnus White killed on a training ride
The 17-year-old rising talent was preparing for the World Championships in Scotland when he was struck by a car
USA Cycling today shared the sad news that junior racer Magnus White was struck and killed by a car while on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado. White was just 17-year-old and a rising talent on the U.S. National Team.
White was putting in his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland, where he was scheduled to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023.
Because his father was a road racer, White fell in love with cycling at an early age and came up through the Boulder Junior Cycling development program.
He won the Junior 17-18 national title at the 2021 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, which White said was a 'pivotal moment' in his young career. The performance led to a spot on the national team with whom he traveled to Europe and completed a full season of European Cyclocross racing before closing out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In January 2023, he was again chosen to represent his country at the 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands. A multidiscpline racer, 2023 saw White dabble in road racing and see some success cross-country mountain biking. He earned himself a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team as was working hard to get ready for the Glasgow race.
"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a press release.
"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time."
