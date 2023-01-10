Clara Honsinger and Curtis White to lead Team USA at Cyclocross World Championships

Freshly crowned U.S. national cyclocross champions Clara Honsinger and Curtis White will lead a roster of 16 riders at the 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships taking place in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands in February.

The national champions will be joined by four Pan American cyclocross champions Raylyn Nuss, Jack Spranger, Lizzy Gunsalus and David Thompson. Pan American elite champion Eric Brunner was also selected to the team but declined to attend.

Team USA riders have just finished a three-week racing block in Europe in order to prepare them for the competition they'll face in Hoogerheide.

“USA Cycling has a strong team heading to Hoogerheide in a few weeks. The development team had two podiums in the junior races and are well-prepared for the lead into the World Championships including the final World Cup in France before we head to Hoogerheide,” said the program's director, Jesse Anthony.

The 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships will take place February 2-5, 2023. Clara Honsinger, who has now been crowned as the best women's cyclocrosser in the U.S. three years in a row, will be looking to improve upon the 11th place finish she netted at the 2022 World Championships.

The Oregonian also competes on the road WorldTour with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team, and her race on Saturday, February 4, will come just weeks before the European road season kicks off.

In the men's elite race on Sunday, the 5th, Curtis White will make his 10th cyclocross world championship appearance for Team USA. At 27 years of age, White is an experienced veteran in the US domestic cyclocross scene with 35 UCI victories to his name including three Pan-American titles.

The Team USA Roster

Elite Men, competing on Sunday, February 5:

Curtis White

Elite Women, competing on Saturday, February 4:

Clara Honsinger

Raylyn Nuss

U23 Men, competing on Saturday, February 4:

Jack Spranger

Andrew Strohmeyer

U23 Women, competing on Sunday, February 5:

Lizzy Gunsalus

Madigan Munro

Junior Men, competing on Sunday, February 5:

Andrew August

Daniel English

Miles Mattern

Ben Stokes

David Thompson

Magnus White

Junior Women, competing on Saturday, February 4:

Vida Lopez de San Roman

Kaya Musgrave

Samantha Scott

In the U.S., fans will be able to watch the racing on GCN and FloBikes (opens in new tab).