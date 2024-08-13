More than 4,000 cyclists attend memorial ride for killed teen cyclist Magnus White

After Magnus White, 17, was struck and killed by a reckless driver in Boulder, Colorado, last July, his parents made the decision to turn their grief into action by creating The White Line Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for improved cycling infrastructure and laws protecting cyclists.

The White Line Foundation has been present at some Colorado-based cycling events in 2024, but this past weekend, the organization held its largest event yet: the Ride For Magnus: Ride For Your Life 13.5-mile memorial ride, held on August 11 in Boulder, Colorado.

More than 4,000 cyclists representing all 50 states and 20 countries joined the ride, which began and ended at the University of Colorado, Boulder (CU Boulder) campus. The route was entirely closed to vehicular traffic.

(Image credit: KJ Kroetch)

The ride passed White’s “ghost bike,” a white-painted bike placed at the location where White was hit by the motorist last year. Although riders were asked not to stop at the ghost bike during the ride for safety reasons, many rang bike bells as they passed in memory of the teenage Team USA cyclist.

Once riders returned to the CU Boulder campus, they were invited to stay for a rally calling for positive change for cycling infrastructure and for cyclists’ safety featuring speeches from the likes of Colorado Governor Jared Polis, U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse and Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt - as well as emotional speeches from both of White’s parents.

White’s dad, Michael White, wore to the rally the very sunglasses Magnus had on when he was struck by the driver last July, saying,

“It is my hope that by wearing these sunglasses, I can one day see the world the way Magnus saw it.”

Congressman Neguse shared his support of The White Line Foundation:

“One of the hardest things in this life is to convert one’s anger and anguish into action,” Neguse said at the rally. “And that is exactly what Jill and Michael White have done since Magnus’ death and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

The rally encouraged cyclists and lawmakers alike to support the following three actions to improve safety for cyclists:

A new federal rule that requires U.S. automobiles to have Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) that can detect and prevent collisions with cyclists and motorcyclists . A study by the International Institute of Highway Safety showed that AEB for cyclists could prevent 52 percent of all fatal crashes between bicyclists and cars.

. A study by the showed that AEB for cyclists could prevent 52 percent of all fatal crashes between bicyclists and cars. Increased penalties for vehicular homicide in Colorado. “Careless driving resulting in death” is currently a misdemeanor traffic offense. “Reckless driving resulting in death” is a Class IV felony of vehicular homicide. Those found guilty of felony vehicular homicide receive non-mandatory sentences of 2-6 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine. Drivers often receive probation and zero jail time because the sentencing guidelines are non-mandatory.

“Careless driving resulting in death” is currently a misdemeanor traffic offense. “Reckless driving resulting in death” is a Class IV felony of vehicular homicide. Those found guilty of felony vehicular homicide receive non-mandatory sentences of 2-6 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine. Drivers often receive probation and zero jail time because the sentencing guidelines are non-mandatory. Accelerate the planning and construction of bicycle and pedestrian projects. We are demanding that Colorado officials take policy measures to speed up all bicycle and pedestrian transportation projects, starting with ensuring the North Foothills Bikeway project that connects Boulder to Lyons along US 36 is fast tracked and completed by 2029. 90,000 cyclists a year use this route.

Magnus was killed by a motorist while on a training ride to compete in the 2023 Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championship, held in Scotland. He was about 15 minutes from home.

The driver who hit and killed White pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide back in May 2024, claiming instead that her steering wheel malfunctioned.

Her trial is currently set for December 16, 2024.

Magnus’ parents continue to acknowledge their grief while refusing to let it consume them.