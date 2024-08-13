More than 4,000 cyclists attend memorial ride for killed teen cyclist Magnus White

The Ride For Magnus commemorated Magnus White’s life and served as a call to action for improved cycling infrastructure and laws nationwide.

Magnus White and his parents
(Image credit: The White Family)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

After Magnus White, 17, was struck and killed by a reckless driver in Boulder, Colorado, last July, his parents made the decision to turn their grief into action by creating The White Line Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for improved cycling infrastructure and laws protecting cyclists. 

The White Line Foundation has been present at some Colorado-based cycling events in 2024, but this past weekend, the organization held its largest event yet: the Ride For Magnus: Ride For Your Life 13.5-mile memorial ride, held on August 11 in Boulder, Colorado. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸