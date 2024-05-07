‘It is a rallying cry for change’ - The White Line Foundation honors teen cyclist killed by driver with memorial ride

Magnus White, 17, was struck and killed by a driver while on a training ride in Boulder, Colorado, last year

Magnus White and his parents
(Image credit: The White Family)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

The White Line Foundation, which was founded in response to Colorado teen cyclist Magnus White's tragic death last July, is hosting a memorial ride in his honor this August.

Taking place August 11, the “Ride for Magnus: Ride for Your Life”  is a 13.5-mile ride along the road where White was killed. The westbound lanes of the highway where White was struck and killed by a car driver will be closed for the event. Additionally, a virtual ride option and local Boulder walking route will be announced on The White Line Foundation website soon.

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

