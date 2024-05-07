‘It is a rallying cry for change’ - The White Line Foundation honors teen cyclist killed by driver with memorial ride

The White Line Foundation, which was founded in response to Colorado teen cyclist Magnus White's tragic death last July, is hosting a memorial ride in his honor this August.

Taking place August 11, the “ Ride for Magnus: Ride for Your Life ” is a 13.5-mile ride along the road where White was killed. The westbound lanes of the highway where White was struck and killed by a car driver will be closed for the event. Additionally, a virtual ride option and local Boulder walking route will be announced on The White Line Foundation website soon.

Proceeds from the ride will support The White Line Foundation, and current partners of the ride include Trek Bicycles, USA Cycling, Heavy Lifting Design, It Could Be Me and Ride for Your Life.

"This ride is important for so many reasons. First, it's a heartfelt tribute to our son, Magnus, whose memory we will honor with every pedal stroke. Second, it is a rallying cry for change," says Michael White, Magnus' father.

"The number of cyclist and pedestrian fatalities is rising dramatically, influenced by many factors, and can no longer be ignored. Increasingly, evidence suggests that driver behavior is the primary contributor to these deaths. It is crucial that we address driver behavior and reform penalties immediately."

Additionally, The White Line Foundation is working on other means of advocating for increased cyclist safety, including a "Lives Worth Remembering" film series.

“LIVES WORTH REMEMBERING” FILM SERIES

Along with the memorial ride, The White Line Foundation released the first episode in its film series, “Lives Worth Remembering” - “Lives Worth Remembering: Christian and Michelle Deaton.”

The film series aims to keep the memories of cyclists who were the victims of road violence alive and top of mind, even after their stories have moved out of the news cycle.

Each episode features a family affected by vehicular violence and urges viewers to advocate for better road safety and driving culture.

The first episode features Christian and Michelle Deaton’s story; while out for a ride, both were struck from behind by lumber sliding off the back of a flatbed truck in Napa, California in October 2023. The episode chronicles the hole left in the lives of their family and friends, and celebrates the couple’s kindness, athleticism and enduring passion for life during their 21 years of marriage.

“We believe we can create political and societal change by harnessing the power of human empathy and highlighting the true impact of loss,” said a representative of The White Line Foundation in regards to the Lives Worth Remembering series.

THE WHITE FAMILY CONTINUES TO FIGHT FOR JUSTICE FOR MAGNUS

Magnus White representing Team USA at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022. (Image credit: Penultimate Stage)

While working on affecting change for cyclists nationwide, the White family continues to fight for justice for their son.

White had been putting in final preparations before planning to head to Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023.

"Magnus trained and raced in Southern California, Virginia, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Montana and Utah...in Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Ireland and the Czech Republic. Yet he was killed by a driver in his hometown, a cycling destination and supposed cycling Mecca, on a popular designated bike route he'd ridden dozens and dozens of times," says Michael White, Magnus’s father.

In response to the unimaginable devastation and grief faced by his family and teammates, White’s parents founded The White Line Foundation in December 2023.

The mission of The White Line is to “preserve, honor and use the legacy of Magnus White to inspire cyclists globally, to support their development, to raise awareness of bicycle and automobile safety and create change for safer cycling environments.”

The White Line Foundation has big goals such as sponsoring future junior cycling teams, offering scholarships to young cyclists and advocating for change to make cycling safer such as advocating for more rumble strips, speed cameras and wider bike lanes nationwide.

However, the wheels of justice turn slowly, and progress in the case against the driver who struck White is creeping along.

As of late March 2024, the 20th Judicial District Court in Colorado had postponed the accused driver’s, Yeva Smilianska, hearing and trial date at the request of her attorney to give the defendant’s legal team time to review the more than 70 hours of law enforcement body camera footage.

Smilianska, 23, faces one count of vehicular homicide by reckless driving - a class 4 felony in Colorado - which carries a penalty of two to six years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $500,000.

"[Smilianska] ended Magnus's life—a life that was brimming with immense potential. She has stolen his future, denied him any opportunity to pursue his ambitions, and irrevocably destroyed our lives. We are resolute in our pursuit of justice for Magnus, to ensure that no other family has to endure the nightmare we are living. We trust that the justice system will hold the driver accountable for her actions," the White family said in a statement in March .

Smilianska’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 24, 2024, when she is expected to enter a plea.