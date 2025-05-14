Rohan Dennis avoids prison over death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Former time trial world champion given suspended sentence as court case closes

Rohan Dennis riding for Jumbo-Visma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Rohan Dennis has received a two-year suspended sentence for his role in a car incident that resulted in the death of his wife, former Olympian and track world champion Melissa Hoskins.

The 34-year-old Australian, who retired from pro cycling at the end of 2023, pleaded guilty during the court case to an aggravated charge of causing likelihood of harm. Hoskins died in December 2023, when, following an argument between the couple, she was struck by a car driven by Dennis outside the couple’s home in Adelaide.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

