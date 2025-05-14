Rohan Dennis avoids prison over death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Rohan Dennis has received a two-year suspended sentence for his role in a car incident that resulted in the death of his wife, former Olympian and track world champion Melissa Hoskins.

The 34-year-old Australian, who retired from pro cycling at the end of 2023, pleaded guilty during the court case to an aggravated charge of causing likelihood of harm. Hoskins died in December 2023, when, following an argument between the couple, she was struck by a car driven by Dennis outside the couple’s home in Adelaide.

Dennis was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and faced a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but he pleaded not guilty.

A judge has now said he was not criminally responsible for his wife’s death.

“To describe the consequences of the events on 30 December 2023 as tragic really does not do justice to the grief, the anguish and the turmoil those events have brought into the lives of those who knew and loved your wife,” judge Ian Press said.

The court was told that Dennis tried to drive away to “de-escalate the argument”, which had been over kitchen renovations. The judge said it was Dennis’s “obligation” to stop the vehicle when it became dangerous to Hoskins.

“That you did not stop because you wanted to leave is a very poor reason for not doing so,” the judge said.

Hoskins (right) became team pursuit world champion in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time world time trial champion’s suspended sentence means he will not go to prison if no further offences are committed, and that he can continue to look after his and Hoskins’ two children, who are four and six years old. He also received a five-year ban from driving.

After the sentencing, Hoskins’ parents spoke outside the court, saying they hoped to have a “well-mannered relationship” with Dennis, “as hard as it’s going to be”.

“It is now time for us to move on, which would be Melissa’s expectations of us,” they said. “Clearly we want to continue to be an integral part of their children’s lives and their future.”

Hoskins won the team pursuit world title in 2015 as part of the Australian track squad. She competed in the same discipline at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, and retired from competition at the end of 2017. She and Dennis married in 2018, and had their first child later that year.

Dennis, who rode for teams including Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers and BMC during his career, did not comment on the sentencing.