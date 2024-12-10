Rohan Dennis pleads guilty to 'causing likelihood of harm' after death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Former pro enters guilty plea to downgraded charge

Rohan Dennis has pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of causing likelihood of harm, following the incident last December in which his wife Melissa Hoskins died.

The 34-year-old had originally been facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and an aggravated charge of driving without due care, but these were dropped after Dennis pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge.

