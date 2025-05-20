Mark Cavendish robbers told to repay stolen £750,000 or face extra prison time

Three men who robbed Sir Mark Cavendish at knifepoint at his home in November 2021 have been told that they must repay £750,000 within the next three months or each face an extra six years in jail.

Wearing balaclavas, Romario Henry, Ali Sesay and Jo Jobson broke into Cavendish’s house in Essex while he and his family were asleep before attacking Cavendish in his bedroom. Cavendish had a zombie knife held to his throat before the trio stole two high end Richard Mille watches, worth more than £700,000, as well as other items.

