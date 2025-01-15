'I had a zombie knife held up to my throat' - Mark Cavendish opens up about 'horrific' armed robbery

39-year-old says he felt 'helpless' during home raid

Mark Cavendish in Astana kit at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Mark Cavendish has said he still gets flashbacks from a “horrific” armed robbery at his family home in Essex in late 2021.

The now retired sprinter had a zombie knife held up to his throat during the raid, in which masked thieves stole two watches worth £700,00, as well as a Louis Vuitton suitcase, phones and a safe.

Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

