Mark Cavendish robbery: third man found guilty of robbing family at knife-point

A third man has been found guilty of robbing Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta, at knife-point at their home in Essex in 2021.



The couple had two watches worth £700,000 taken during the knifepoint raid in November 2021 along with a Louis Votton suitcase, phones and a safe.



According to a report from the BBC, 27-year-old Jo Jobson has been found guilty of two counts of robbery by a jury and will be sentenced on Wednesday for his part in the violent crime.



In February this year Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham in south east London and Ali Sesay, 28, of Rainham in Kent were both jailed in relation to the armed robbery.

The two men received jail sentences of 15 and 12 years respectively.



Jobson was arrested in June this year after handing himself in at a police station, 18 months after officers issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect in the raid on Cavendish’s home.



Cavendish was seriously assaulted during the incident and threatened with extreme violence in front of his wife and children.



Edward Renvoize, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said the gang threatened the couple and "meted out violence to Mark Cavendish" during the raid, which happened at around 02:30 BST while the couple's children were at home on 27 November 2021.

He read a statement from Peta Cavendish in which she said an intruder told her husband 'Do you want me to stab you up in front of your kid?'.

The prosecutor called the attack a “well orchestrated and executed, planned invasion of a home of well-known individuals with the intention of grabbing high-value timepieces”.



Cavendish’s wife’s mobile phone was left outside their property after it had been initially taken from her in the robbery.



Calling it a “significant error” the prosecutor revealed that the phone had led authorities to Jobson.



According to the report from the BBC, Jobson, of no fixed address, appeared to shake his head as the unanimous guilty verdicts were returned. He said “thank you” before he was taken from the dock in Chelmsford to the cells.



Speaking in February after Henry and Sesay were jailed, Peta Cavendish said: "No family should ever have to go through what we went through and I'm glad that two of the people have been sent to jail today for significant periods of time.



"But no matter what the sentence was, any parent will understand, I'm sure, that no time in prison could make up for what they did to us that night."

Mark Cavendish recently announced that he will postpone his retirement from cycling as he looks to target a record breaking 35th Tour de France stage win next year.