Rohan Dennis could face 15 years in prison after being officially charged over Melissa Hoskins death

Former world champion Dennis will face death by dangerous driving charges over Adelaide incident

Rohan Dennis 2023 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images / Sara Cavallini)
By
published

Rohan Dennis could face the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after being officially charged over an incident in December in which his wife, former track world champion Melissa Hoskins, died.

Dennis, who retired from pro cycling at the end of last year and is a former double world time trial champion, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and driving without due care over the incident, which took place outside the Adelaide house where the couple and their two children lived.

