Rohan Dennis could face 15 years in prison after being officially charged over Melissa Hoskins death

Rohan Dennis could face the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after being officially charged over an incident in December in which his wife, former track world champion Melissa Hoskins, died.

Dennis, who retired from pro cycling at the end of last year and is a former double world time trial champion, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and driving without due care over the incident, which took place outside the Adelaide house where the couple and their two children lived.

A lawyer for Dennis, Jessica Kurtzer, told Adelaide Magistrates' Court that negotiations were underway, reports the Australia Associated Press.

Dennis, 34, was given bail and will appear in court again on October 30.

The incident took place on December 30 last year, with South Australia Police reporting that 32-year-old Hoskins had been struck by a car driver. She was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital but died later that evening of her injuries.

Hoskins won her team pursuit world title in 2015, having already competed in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics, helping the Australian trio to fourth place. She also rode in the Rio 2016 Olympics after the event had changed from 3,000 to 4,000 metres.

She also competed on the road for Orica-AIS, winning the Tour of Chongming Island in 2012 and also taking the mountains competition in the Women's Tour in the UK in 2015.

That team – now Jayco-AlUla – released a statement after her death, saying: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of former GreenEDGE Cycling rider Melissa Dennis nee Hoskins. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and the whole cycling community at this deeply saddening time. She will never be forgotten. RIP Mel."

Dennis turned pro in 2009, spending a large chunk of his career with BMC Racing and also racing for Ineos Grenadiers and Visma-Lease a Bike in recent years.

He won the world championship time trial in 2018 and 2019, as well as winning stages in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

He appeared in court on March 13 to have his bail extended while prosecutors requested more time to complete a detailed crash investigation. He has not made any statement to the media so far, and did not speak at all following this week's hearing either.