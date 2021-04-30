Rohan Dennis wins men's elite time trial at the Yorkshire World Championships (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Former Hour Record holder Rohan Dennis has built up a reputation as a formidable time trial specialist, but he can climb when called upon and can also turn in a strong sprint.

Listing Bradley Wiggins as one of his inspirations, Dennis says the 2012 Tour de France winner has shown him that a rider with track and time trial talents can perform in stage races too.

Dennis took the overall win in the Tour of Alberta that year, but more impressive was his eighth place overall in the Criterium du Dauphine and the best young rider's jersey.

In 2014, Dennis took a stage win en route to placing second overall in the Tour of California behind Bradley Wiggins, and a silver in the Commonwealth Games time trial. A rare mid-season team switch to BMC Racing took place in August.

2019 was a mixed year. Several ITT wins were contrasted with abandoning the Tour de France before a key time trial. It was revealed later than it was due to annoyance with equipment provided by the team. However, Dennis redeemed himself by winning the individual time trial at the Road World Championships. He rode an unmarked BMC, rather than his usual trade Merida bike.

The 2018 season saw him lead the Giro d'Italia overall after stage two, handing him the full set of Grand Tour leader's jerseys after previously enjoying spells in the overall race lead during the 2015 Tour de France and 2017 Vuelta a España.

After a strong start to his cycling career in his native Australia with national under-23 road race and time trial titles and a silver medal in the 2012 Olympic Games team pursuit, Dennis moved up to the professional ranks in 2013 with the Garmin-Sharp team.

Major results: Tour Down Under 2015 | Tour of Alberta 2013 |UCI TTT 2014 |World Hour Record 2015 | Tour de France 2015 | UCI Road World Championships 2018 & 2019

Nationality: Australian

Date of birth: May 28, 1990

Height: 182cm

Weight: 71kg

Team: BTeam Ineos

Dennis stepped up a level in 2015, beginning the season with overall victory in the Tour Down Under, his first WorldTour win before breaking the Hour Record on February 8 – a mark subsequently beaten by Alex Dowsett and Bradley Wiggins. He then claimed the yellow jersey at the Tour de France by winning the opening time trial in Utrecht.

The start to 2016 was a little stunted, and Dennis had to pull out of both Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya due to illness. He did secure first place in the Australian National time trial (a feat he repeated in the early 2017 and 2018 Australian Nationals) and came 5th in the Olympic time trial in Rio, despite injuring his hand in a training crash ahead of the event.

2017 was another solid season, with Dennis winning a host of individual time trials and as part of BMC's always strong team time trial line-up. He also took a noteworthy victory in the Tour of the Alps, a climbing stage that proved he is more than just a time trialist.

He has signed for Team Ineos for the 2020 season.