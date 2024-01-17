Melissa Hoskins remembered as 'champion mum' in touching funeral, attended by Rohan Dennis

Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins was remembered as a “champion mum” as well as an outstanding Olympic cyclist at her funeral in her hometown of Perth, Australia on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was killed after she was struck by a car on December 30 in Adelaide. Her husband and former pro, Rohan Dennis, was allegedly behind the wheel. He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Dennis is currently on bail and will appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court on 13 March. He attended the funeral along with the couple’s two young children.

As reported by ABC, Hoskins’ father, Peter, read an emotional tribute to his daughter at the service.

"Melissa's zest for living touched so many people," he said. "We're celebrating a life today that was cut way too short. Melissa was just warming up. Her best performances were yet to come."

Hoskins represented her country at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games. She also won gold in the women’s team pursuit at the 2015 World Championships. She then retired in 2017 and soon after started a family with Dennis.

"When Melissa retired, she reset her goals," her father added. "It's time to become a champion mum… Mel was the rock for her family."

Mourners heard that Hoskins enjoyed music, dancing, cooking and drinking gin and tonics.

Hoskins’ former coach, Gary Sutton, also spoke at the service calling it his “privilege” to work with her.

"She's one of the best team players I've ever had the privilege to work with," he said. "Always putting the needs and best interests of the team first before her own.”

Further tributes recently poured in for Hoskins from across the Australian cycling community.

Former teammate Annette Edmondson wrote an emotional tribute to Hoskins on Instagram calling her “a force of nature”.

“[She was] a fun, loving, hilarious person, who was so talented in so many areas,” Edmondson added. “She took the track and road cycling world by storm, before pursuing her next dream, starting a family and becoming the ultimate mum.”

Meanwhile AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner described Hoskins as an “athlete of rare prowess”, who “thrilled and inspired” with her riding.