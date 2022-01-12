Rohan Dennis says he moved to Jumbo-Visma because Ineos Grenadiers were copying 'a lot of stuff' from Dutch team

Rohan Dennis has said that he moved to Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers because his former team were “copying Jumbo with a lot of stuff”.

The time-trialist, who was speaking via a video message to the Jumbo-Visma team presentation on Tuesday, said that his new squad was technically better.

"There's a lot of things that the team is doing really well." Dennis said. "I noticed when I was with Ineos that they were copying Jumbo with a lot of stuff. And I thought: Well, why would I want to be in a team that is copying a team on the other side of the fence?

"Why not go join that team and be on the front foot, not the back foot. So basically I want to move here because technically it is a better team. It looks like a great structure.”

The double world time-trial champion has signed a two-year contract with the Dutch super team after spending a couple of years with Ineos, during which time he won two WorldTour time trials and acted as a super-domestique. He notably helped Tao Geoghegan Hart to Giro d’Italia victory in 2020.

He explained that he was looking forward to being at the “leading” team in the world, but that it would also be a bit like coming home.

"I'm also coming back to semi-where I started, back when I was with Rabobank in 2011,” Dennis said.

“It's slightly different, that was a Conti team, so a lot different. But I think it's a nice move and I'm really excited about it. In the sport, there's usually one or two teams that are really pushing to find the one or half a per cent and at the moment the team leading that is Jumbo.”

He will be a part of Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France squad along with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk and Wout van Aert.

He has been described as "dream asset” by team director Merijn Zeeman, and looks to step into the role left by the retiring Tony Martin, but can also offer so much more.

On this description, Dennis said that he was ready to keep performing and aims to be one of the best riders in the world.

"There's a bit of pressure when you get a label. It's not pressure I don't like, it makes me realise my importance in the team," he explained.

"It's not just coming here and having fun. You're here to do a job, you're here to keep performing and that's what I like to do. It's one of those things that I've worked my whole professional career and even before, to get to this point. It's always been a goal to be one of the best riders in the world.”

He has not raced the Tour de France since 2019, when he left partway through while riding for Bahrain-Merida, but appeared motivated to do well on the biggest stage again.

The South Australian has won time trials at both the Giro and the Vuelta a España, so the Tour is the only gap in his palmáres.

"The big goal for me in the team is to do the Tour de France," he said directly. "It's a huge race, it is a circus and I really want to be part of a team that is potentially going to win.

"I'll try and help the team beat old mate Tadej [Pogačar]. I like him but he is the enemy."

On Wednesday, Dennis secured his first victory in Jumbo-Visma colours as he won the Australian national time trial championships for the fourth time.