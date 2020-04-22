How to watch the Digital Swiss Five virtual races and full start list, featuring Remco Evenepoel and Rohan Dennis

The coronavirus crisis has forced the cycling world to adapt and overcome over the last few months, which has resulted in some unexpected new events.
Cycling data company Velon, which works with a large number of WorldTour teams, has come up with an innovative new race to keep fans in touch with superstars online.
The Digital Swiss Five, organised by Velon and the Tour de Suisse, kicks off on Wednesday (April 22) and runs over five days, with stars like Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, and world champion Mads Pedersen all virtually lining up.
A total of 19 teams will race in the online event, including 16 WorldTour teams, with Team Ineos, Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Mitchelton-Scott all taking part.
Here’s the full start list and how to watch the unique race :
Start list for race one
Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
Mathias Frank
Nans Peters
Aurélien Paret-Peintre
Bahrain-McLaren (Brn)
Pello Bilbao
Wout Poels
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
Matteo Fabbro
Lennard Kämna
Ide Schelling
CCC Team (Pol)
Simon Geschke
Michael Schär
Attila Valter
Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)
Remco Evenepoel
Dries Devenyns
Pieter Serry
EF Pro Cycling (USA)
Simon Clarke
Lawson Craddock
James Whelan
Groupama-FDJ (Fra)
Kilian Frankiny
Rudy Molard
Sébastian Reichenbach
Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
Matteo Badilatti
Reto Hollenstein
Alexis Renard
Lotto-Soudal (Bel)
Sander Armée
Harm Vanhoucke
Viktor Verschaeve
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Edoardo Affini
Luke Durbridge
Damien Howson
Movistar (Esp)
Imanol Erviti
Sergio Samitier
Carlos Verona
NTT Pro Cycling (RSA)
Ben O’Connor
Gino Mäder
Louis Meintjes
Rally Cycling (USA)
Nate Brown
Gavin Mannion
Nickolas Zukowsky
Team Ineos (Gbr)
Rohan Dennis
Carlos Rodriguez
Cameron Wurf
Jumbo-Visma (Ned)
George Bennett
Robert Gesink
Sepp Kuss
Sunweb (Ger)
Chris Hamilton
Nicholas Roche
Wilco Kelderman
Total Direct Energie (Fra)
Lilian Calmejane
Paul Ourselin
Simon Sellier
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Gianluca Brambilla
Bauke Mollema
Antonio Nibali
Swiss National Team (SUI)
Filippo Colombo
Robin Froidevaux
Fabian Lienhard
How to watch
The race will be broadcast on TV in a number of nations around the world, including Belgium, France and Germany, but it will not be shown on TV in the UK.
But UK fans don’t need to fear, Velon and all the teams racing in the event will be broadcasting live on Facebook and Twitter (but not in the USA, Canada and Japan).
Race schedule:
Race one: Wednesday, April 22, 4.10pm – 5.20 UK time
Race two: Thursday, April 23, 4.10pm – 5.20pm UK time
Race three: Friday, April 24, 4.10 – 5.20 UK time
Race four: Saturday, April 25, 5.10pm – 6.20 UK time
Race five: Sunday, April 26, 1.10pm – 2.20pm UK time
Broadcast coverage:
Europe
Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Italy: ELEVEN Sports Network
Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: SportKlub
France and DOM-TOM: L’Équipe
Germany: ZDF
Netherlands: NOS
Switzerland: SRG
Scandinavia
Denmark: TV2
Norway: TV2
Middle East
Israel: Sport 5
Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Asia
Japan: J-Sports
Myanmar, Taiwan: ELEVEN Sports Network
North America
USA and Canada: FloBikes
Australia
New Zealand
Global
Olympic Channel (excluding USA and Canada)
The Digital Swiss Five will use virtual training platform Rouvy and will feature climbs and courses from the real-life Tour de Suisse.