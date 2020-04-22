How to watch the Digital Swiss Five virtual races and full start list, featuring Remco Evenepoel and Rohan Dennis

The coronavirus crisis has forced the cycling world to adapt and overcome over the last few months, which has resulted in some unexpected new events.

Cycling data company Velon, which works with a large number of WorldTour teams, has come up with an innovative new race to keep fans in touch with superstars online.

The Digital Swiss Five, organised by Velon and the Tour de Suisse, kicks off on Wednesday (April 22) and runs over five days, with stars like Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, and world champion Mads Pedersen all virtually lining up.

A total of 19 teams will race in the online event, including 16 WorldTour teams, with Team Ineos, Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Mitchelton-Scott all taking part.

Here’s the full start list and how to watch the unique race :

Start list for race one

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Mathias Frank

Nans Peters

Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Bahrain-McLaren (Brn)

Pello Bilbao

Wout Poels

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Matteo Fabbro

Lennard Kämna

Ide Schelling

CCC Team (Pol)

Simon Geschke

Michael Schär

Attila Valter

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

Remco Evenepoel

Dries Devenyns

Pieter Serry

EF Pro Cycling (USA)

Simon Clarke

Lawson Craddock

James Whelan

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Kilian Frankiny

Rudy Molard

Sébastian Reichenbach

Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)

Matteo Badilatti

Reto Hollenstein

Alexis Renard

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Sander Armée

Harm Vanhoucke

Viktor Verschaeve

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Edoardo Affini

Luke Durbridge

Damien Howson

Movistar (Esp)

Imanol Erviti

Sergio Samitier

Carlos Verona

NTT Pro Cycling (RSA)

Ben O’Connor

Gino Mäder

Louis Meintjes

Rally Cycling (USA)

Nate Brown

Gavin Mannion

Nickolas Zukowsky

Team Ineos (Gbr)

Rohan Dennis

Carlos Rodriguez

Cameron Wurf

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

George Bennett

Robert Gesink

Sepp Kuss

Sunweb (Ger)

Chris Hamilton

Nicholas Roche

Wilco Kelderman

Total Direct Energie (Fra)

Lilian Calmejane

Paul Ourselin

Simon Sellier

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Gianluca Brambilla

Bauke Mollema

Antonio Nibali

Swiss National Team (SUI)

Filippo Colombo

Robin Froidevaux

Fabian Lienhard

How to watch

The race will be broadcast on TV in a number of nations around the world, including Belgium, France and Germany, but it will not be shown on TV in the UK.

But UK fans don’t need to fear, Velon and all the teams racing in the event will be broadcasting live on Facebook and Twitter (but not in the USA, Canada and Japan).

Race schedule:

Race one: Wednesday, April 22, 4.10pm – 5.20 UK time

Race two: Thursday, April 23, 4.10pm – 5.20pm UK time

Race three: Friday, April 24, 4.10 – 5.20 UK time

Race four: Saturday, April 25, 5.10pm – 6.20 UK time

Race five: Sunday, April 26, 1.10pm – 2.20pm UK time

Broadcast coverage:

Europe

Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Italy: ELEVEN Sports Network

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: SportKlub

France and DOM-TOM: L’Équipe

Germany: ZDF

Netherlands: NOS

Switzerland: SRG

Scandinavia

Denmark: TV2

Norway: TV2

Middle East

Israel: Sport 5

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Asia

Japan: J-Sports

Myanmar, Taiwan: ELEVEN Sports Network

North America

USA and Canada: FloBikes

Australia

SBS Australia

New Zealand

Sky NZ

Global

Olympic Channel (excluding USA and Canada)

The Digital Swiss Five will use virtual training platform Rouvy and will feature climbs and courses from the real-life Tour de Suisse.