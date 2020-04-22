How to watch the Digital Swiss Five virtual races and full start list, featuring Remco Evenepoel and Rohan Dennis

The online race, running from Wednesday, includes an all-star cast
Alex Ballinger

The coronavirus crisis has forced the cycling world to adapt and overcome over the last few months, which has resulted in some unexpected new events.

Cycling data company Velon, which works with a large number of WorldTour teams, has come up with an innovative new race to keep fans in touch with superstars online.

The Digital Swiss Five, organised by Velon and the Tour de Suisse, kicks off on Wednesday (April 22) and runs over five days, with stars like Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, and world champion Mads Pedersen all virtually lining up.

A total of 19 teams will race in the online event, including 16 WorldTour teams, with Team Ineos, Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Mitchelton-Scott all taking part.

Here’s the full start list and  how to watch the unique race :

Start list for race one

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Mathias Frank
Nans Peters
Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Bahrain-McLaren (Brn)

Pello Bilbao
Wout Poels
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Matteo Fabbro
Lennard Kämna
Ide Schelling

CCC Team (Pol)

Simon Geschke
Michael Schär
Attila Valter

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

Remco Evenepoel
Dries Devenyns
Pieter Serry

EF Pro Cycling (USA)

Simon Clarke
Lawson Craddock
James Whelan

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Kilian Frankiny
Rudy Molard
Sébastian Reichenbach

Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)

Matteo Badilatti
Reto Hollenstein
Alexis Renard

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Sander Armée
Harm Vanhoucke
Viktor Verschaeve

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Edoardo Affini
Luke Durbridge
Damien Howson

Movistar (Esp)

Imanol Erviti
Sergio Samitier
Carlos Verona

NTT Pro Cycling (RSA)

Ben O’Connor
Gino Mäder
Louis Meintjes

Rally Cycling (USA)

Nate Brown
Gavin Mannion
Nickolas Zukowsky

Team Ineos (Gbr)

Rohan Dennis
Carlos Rodriguez
Cameron Wurf

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

George Bennett
Robert Gesink
Sepp Kuss

Sunweb (Ger)

Chris Hamilton
Nicholas Roche
Wilco Kelderman

Total Direct Energie (Fra)

Lilian Calmejane
Paul Ourselin
Simon Sellier

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Gianluca Brambilla
Bauke Mollema
Antonio Nibali

Swiss National Team (SUI)

Filippo Colombo
Robin Froidevaux
Fabian Lienhard

How to watch

The race will be broadcast on TV in a number of nations around the world, including Belgium, France and Germany, but it will not be shown on TV in the UK.

But UK fans don’t need to fear, Velon and all the teams racing in the event will be broadcasting live on Facebook and Twitter (but not in the USA, Canada and Japan).

Race schedule:

Race one: Wednesday, April 22, 4.10pm – 5.20 UK time

Race two: Thursday, April 23, 4.10pm – 5.20pm UK time

Race three: Friday, April 24, 4.10 – 5.20 UK time

Race four: Saturday, April 25, 5.10pm – 6.20 UK time

Race five: Sunday, April 26, 1.10pm – 2.20pm UK time

Broadcast coverage:

Europe

Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Italy: ELEVEN Sports Network

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: SportKlub

France and DOM-TOM: L’Équipe

Germany: ZDF

Netherlands: NOS

Switzerland: SRG

Scandinavia 

Denmark: TV2

Norway: TV2

Middle East

Israel: Sport 5

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Asia

Japan: J-Sports

Myanmar, Taiwan: ELEVEN Sports Network

North America

USA and Canada: FloBikes

Australia 

SBS Australia

New Zealand 

Sky NZ

Global 

Olympic Channel (excluding USA and Canada)

The Digital Swiss Five will use virtual training platform Rouvy and will feature climbs and courses from the real-life Tour de Suisse.