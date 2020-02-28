Cycling and coronavirus: Everything you need to know

Professional cycling is one of the most international sports in the world, making it particularly susceptible to international events.

The outbreak of coronavirus, or Covid-19, has already had a significant impact on the cycling calendar, with a number of races cancelled, team staff being diagnosed with the illness and more potential issues on the horizon.

But what has already happened with coronavirus in cycling and what can we expect to happen next? Here is everything you need to know:

What is coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, coronaviruses are a large family of illness ranging from a common cold to more serious conditions like SARS.

Covid-19, also called novel coronavirus, is an infectious disease in this family that has not previously been found in humans before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Symptoms are similar to those of pneumonia, with sufferers experiencing fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

While 80 per cent of people recover from the illness without treatment around one in six people can become seriously ill, while around two per cent of the people with the disease have died.

The virus spread from person to person through coughing or exhaling,

Worldwide, there are around 80,000 cases of Covid-19 with around 2,800 deaths being linked to the virus.

Race cancellations

Coronavirus first hit the cycling world in late January when the Tour of Hainan was postponed because of the virus.

Organisers of the stage race, held on the Chinese island province just off the nation’s south coast, informed teams that the race will be delayed to a later date because of the spread of the new disease.

Then in early February, two Chinese team pulled out of the Tour de Langkawi while all other riders and staff faced screening for symptoms as part of the effort to contain the spread.

On February 21, the UCI then announced it would be postponing three upcoming Chinese races, the Tour of Chongming Island, the Tour of Zhoushan and the Women’s Tour of Taiyuan, which were scheduled for April and May.

By far the biggest race to be impacted by the virus is the UAE Tour, which was abandoned with two stages remaining after two Italian staff members from an unnamed team tested positive for Covid-19.

All Riders including Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish, staff and media in the UAE were confined to their hotels and were all tested, with results expected on Saturday (February 29).

Concerns over Italian races

The arrival of Covid-19 caused immediate concerns about some of the biggest races on the calendar, as a total of 400 cases were reported by February 25.

Lombardy, the northern region around Milan, and Veneto were the worst-affected areas, which is potentially bad news for the organisers of Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Giro d’Italia.

Mauro Vegni, the director of RCS, which organisers the most prestigious Italian races, said there was no plan B if sporting events were banned to prevent the spread.

Another race that could be affected is the women’s Trofea Binda event, which takes place entirely in Lombardy the day after Milan-San Remo, and would have a more significant impact on the women’s calendar, as pointed out by journalist Owen Rogers.

As of Friday (February 27), the races had not yet been cancelled.

The Olympics

While the Olympics is still five months away, the organisers have been considering whether coronavirus will impact the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Japan has closed all schools to reduce new infections as 200 people so far have been diagnosed with the virus.

>>> ‘I could see something was brewing but didn’t think it was coronavirus’: Inside the hotel on lockdown at the UAE Tour

In mid-February, the chief of the Tokyo Olympics Toshiro Muto said that cancellation was not being considered, but that changed when International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that outright cancellation would be more likely than postponement if the spread of the disease is not contained in time for the July 24 opening ceremony.

UCI response

The on-going impacts of coronavirus on professional cycling prompted a response from the international governing body, the UCI.

In a statement released on Wednesday (February 26), the UCI said: “It is not currently possible to predict in the medium term whether competitions in this country will be maintained or cancelled, given the rapidity with which new outbreaks are declared, like yesterday in Tuscany, Sicily and Liguria.

“In the short term on the other hand, decisions to cancel or postpone events have already been taken (last weekend) by regional health authorities, in order to minimise the risks of transmitting the virus, which are made greater by travel and human gatherings in confined spaces.

“The UCI remains in close contact with organisers of international cycling competitions and the health authorities of host countries, in order to contribute as far as it can to the limitation of risks of the virus spreading throughout the world.”