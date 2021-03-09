This website counts down the days until lockdown cycling restrictions are lifted 

The UK recently received the welcome news that coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be gradually lifted throughout the spring and summer.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, the British public began counting down the days until they can be reunited with friends and family at home and in pubs and restaurants, after a year of pandemic restrictions.

But what about the cyclists?

A new website has been launched counting down the days until each of the restrictions affecting cyclists is lifted in the UK, so riders can look forward to their first indoor coffee stops and larger group riders.

Under the current coronavirus cycling rules, the government continues to encourage people to take outdoor exercise, so riding your bike is still very much allowed. The rules state that you should stay local and that you should only take exercise once per day. You can exercise with those in your household or with your support bubble (if you’re eligible for one).

The key difference to the March 2020 lockdown is that you can continue to exercise with one other person from outside of your household, however the government says you should keep two metres apart from anyone not in your household at all times. Again, you can only do this once per day.

All group rides and organised cycling activities are cancelled and you should not attend or organise rides with more than one person from outside of your household.

But in the coming weeks and months the rules are due to be relaxed, meaning cyclists will be able to enjoy greater freedom out on the bike.

To help cyclists navigate the remaining months of the pandemic, cycling insurer Pedalsure has launched their own official lockdown counter – whencanwerideagain.com.

The site, inspired by the Onewayroadtobeer countdown which ticks off the days until pubs reopen, includes a list of all the changes to cycling restrictions and how long we have to wait.

From March 29 at the earliest, cyclists should be allowed to ride in a group with five friends as the rule of six will apply outdoors.

Then on April 12, cafe stops are likely to return as outdoor hospitality can reopen for those adhering to the rule of six.

On May 17, indoor coffee stops are likely to be allowed as the rule of six will be applied to indoor hospitality, as cyclist should also be allowed to travel abroad once again, so international training camps and riding trips should also be returning.

Finally on June 21, the government is expected to lift all coronavirus restrictions, which means people should be able to ride with as many people as they like (of course this is all dependent on the impacts of coronavirus and the slowing of the spread of the virus).