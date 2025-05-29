'It’s now been three months since I was last at home' - Nico Denz powers to solo victory on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia to make hard work worthwhile

German salvages race for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in Cesano Maderno after team lost Primož Roglič to injury on stage 16

Nico Denz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia after attacking from a reduced group on the finishing circuit in Cesano Maderno.

The 31-year-old German rider, a former two-time stage winner at the Giro, took Red Bull’s first victory of the race after distancing a group containing Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Lease a Bike) and America’s Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling), among others, in the closing kilometres.

