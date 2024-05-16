'There are more people killed by lightning and cows than cyclists' - Chris Boardman on proposed anti-dangerous cycling laws

The National Active Travel Commissioner - and former Olympian - was one critic of the government's priorities

Chris Boardman in 2023
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published

Chris Boardman has pointed out that "more people killed by lightning and cows than cyclists" as he spoke about the government's proposed new anti-dangerous cycling laws.

The former Olympic gold medal-winner and Hour Record holder, now National Active Travel Commissioner, said: "Everybody should obey the laws of the road, but I'm frustrated that the focus on something that is so good for society and joyous is in such a negative way."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

