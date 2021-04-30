The British rider's prologue win in 1994 was at the time the fastest ever; a record that stood until Rohan Dennis's win on stage one of the 2015 Tour.

Since retiring Boardman has had various roles at British Cycling as well as launching his own eponymous bicycle brand.

Despite his own successful cycling career, his passion now lies away from professional riding with his aim to get more of us using bicycles as transport and his work to make Britain a truly cycling nation.

Nationality: British

Twitter: @Chris_Boardman

Chris Boardman had a highly decorated professional cycling career, and until the launch of Team Sky and its Grand Tour success he was arguably Britain's best ever cyclist.

In his palmarès Boardman counts three Tour de France stage wins and six days in the leader's yellow jersey.

He was a phenomenal time triallist and track rider, winning the first ever World Champs TT and conquering the Hour Record a number of times. His best Hour is still the furthest recorded, but is now outside of the UCI's rules.