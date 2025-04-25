Cyclists could face life sentences for killing pedestrians if new law passed in England and Wales

Cyclists could face life imprisonment in England and Wales if they kill pedestrians by dangerous or reckless cycling under government amendments to the crime and policing bill.

Dangerous or reckless cycling is currently punished with a maximum two-year custodial sentence. But the crime of causing death by dangerous cycling would be aligned with driving laws under amendments put forward on Thursday, according to the Department for Transport.

The new amendments recommence a planned law change under the Conservative party which was halted by the general election in which Labour came into power. Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, is leading a change to the law, which at the moment means reckless cycling was caught under legislation dating back to the 1860s.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said on Thursday: "Dangerous cycling is completely unacceptable, and the safety of our roads is a key priority for this government. The government is proposing new offences and penalties for dangerous cycling, updating legislation that is over 160 years old, to ensure that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full force of the law. These are being brought forward as part of the crime and policing bill and will be debated in due course."

The move has been met with a positive reaction from campaigners. Speaking to The Telegraph, Matt Briggs - whose wife, Kim, was killed by a cyclist nine years ago aged 44 - welcomed the new policy legislation and said he was "heartened to say the least" that life sentences were now being considered.

"I'm absolutely delighted that this Labour government has followed through with our calls for new legislation," Briggs said. "This isn't just a victory for me and my family, it’s also a victory for all the families who have worked tirelessly through their unbearable tragedies to have these laws changed."

He added: "I recognise that any death on the road is a tragedy. But, this campaign has been focused on correcting a gap in the law. I believe updated laws will serve as a deterrent and make our roads safer for everyone."

Meanwhile the proposed law change has been criticised by some, with Chris Boardman - the national active travel commissioner for England - who has previously said that the suggested new laws could prevent people from cycling in Britain.