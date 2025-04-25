Cyclists could face life sentences for killing pedestrians if new law passed in England and Wales

Reckless cycling currently carries a maximum two-year jail term

A cyclist in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Cyclists could face life imprisonment in England and Wales if they kill pedestrians by dangerous or reckless cycling under government amendments to the crime and policing bill.

Dangerous or reckless cycling is currently punished with a maximum two-year custodial sentence. But the crime of causing death by dangerous cycling would be aligned with driving laws under amendments put forward on Thursday, according to the Department for Transport.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

