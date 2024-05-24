Dangerous cycling laws delayed in UK as general election called

With a new government weeks away, plans to introduce new laws for cyclists will have to wait

Cyclist on a bike path in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

The British government's planned "dangerous cycling" law will now not happen, due to the general election, announced on Wednesday.  

Last week, an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill aiming to introduce the offence of "causing death by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling" was accepted by the government. However, with Parliament being dissolved next Thursday, there will now not be enough time for it to pass through the House of Lords and into law.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

