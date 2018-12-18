Driver pleads guilty to causing death of Chris Boardman’s mother

Carol Boardman was hit by a car after she fell from her bike on a mini-roundabout in 2016





A pick-up truck driver has admitted causing the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mother.

Carol Boardman was hit by a car after she fell from her bike on a mini-roundabout in 2016.

Driver Liam Rosney has admitted causing her death by driving carelessly when he appeared before Mold Crown Court on Monday, Sky News reports.

Rosney drove over Ms Boardman after she crashed her bike in Connah’s Quay, North Wales.

The prosecution in the case alleged Rosney, 33, of Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay, was on the phone to his wife using a hands-free phone, but that the call had ended before he entered the roundabout.

He had been due to stand trial in July, but the case was postponed. A new trial due was due start on Monday when Rosney changed his plea to guilty.

He denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Speaking after her death, Chris Boardman said: “A racing cyclist of some standing in her day, she gave up competitive riding when Lisa and I came along, but she never lost her love of the bike or of competing.

“Mum was one of those individuals who couldn’t turn anything into a contest.”

“Our mum was the most positive and outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

“Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales.”

Chris Boardman won Olympic gold in the individual pursuit in 1992, and wore the Tour de France yellow jersey on three occasions.

Since retirement he has become a campaigner for safe cycling and is currently Greater Manchester’s commissioner for walking and cycling.

Rosney is due to be sentenced at a later date.