Cycling Action Plan sets out ambitious goals for improved cycling infrastructure in London

Plans include quality assessment of infrastructure and amalgamation of cycle lanes under new identity - but no new lanes themselves

London’s Mayor and Transport for London (TfL) have teamed up to publish a Cycling Action Plan, aimed at addressing poor air quality and congestion.

The five-year plan aims to raise the quality standards for new infrastructure, and make London “the world’s best big city for cycling by creating an environment where everyone who wants to cycle can do so.”

In the plan, the mayor Sadiq Khan sets out his ambition to increase journeys made via walking, cycling and public transport to 80 per cent by 2041, compared to the present 63 per cent.

The plan also aims for 70 per cent of Londoners to live within 400 metres of the city-wide cycle network – representing a 28 per cent increase.

By 2024, the Action Plan aims to have delivered a ‘Mini Holland’ programme, with new sections of the cycle network opened. Plans also include the completion of ‘Safer Junctions’, noting that 46 per cent of Londoners say they’re put off cycling due to fear of collisions.

The 59-page document details how all new infrastructure will need to meet six quality criteria in order to receive funding – these relate to volumes and speed of traffic, width of the space for cyclists, kerbside activity which could hinder cyclists, number of HGVs and risk of collision at junctions.

Plans also include merging two current cycle path networks: the Cycle Superhighway and Quietways, adding in signs and ensuring they meet new quality criteria.

This is because, as the plan acknowledges, many Londoners find the current lanes “misleading and confusing.” The name and identity for the routes will be unveiled in 2019.

However, whilst all of these developments and the ‘people-focused approach’ is welcome, the plan does not detail the creation of any new cycle paths.

The document also references the Santander Cycle hire scheme, with aims to continue to develop it, with a ‘focus on customer needs’ and ‘a roll-out of the next-generation, British-built Santander Cycles.’

In addition, come 2019, a new ‘Cycling Infrastructure Database (CID)’ is promised. This free of charge system will offer tailored journey planning and cycle parking mapping.

Introducing the plan, Khan said: “Getting more Londoners cycling is essential for our city’s future health and prosperity, and our new Action Plan launched today shows how we’re going to go further than ever before to make this a reality.