'I was bullied at school, cycling filled a gap': Chris Boardman on his career and beyond, 30 years after his first Tour de France win

Legendary time trialist Chris Boardman tells Cycling Weekly about his first bike, copying Graeme Obree, and his passion for active travel

30 JUN 1995: CHRIS BOARDMAN OF GREAT BRITAIN RELAX's BEFORE THE TRAMES OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE WITH TEAM MATES LOOKING ON PRIOR TO THE STRAT OF THE 1995 TOUR DE FRANCE ON SATURDAY. Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT
Boardman ahead of the 1995 Tour de France
(Image credit: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT, Getty Images)
Chris Boardman is one of Great Britain's best ever cyclists, specialising in the time trial and individual pursuit. He's an Olympic gold medallist, a two-time world champion, and three-time holder of the Hour Record during his career. He also won three stages of the Tour de France, claiming the prologues in 1994, 1997 and 1998. Since retiring from professional cycling, Boardman has been a prominent cycling and walking advocate, and was appointed the National Active Travel Commissioner in 2022. 

Chris Boardman in a shirt holding a microphone

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
