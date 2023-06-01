Hope for better bike infrastructure as Active Travel England to be consulted on new housing estates
Organisation will help deliver cycling infrastructure on all future large planning applications
Active Travel England (ATE) will advise on and help deliver cycling infrastructure on all future large developments, it was announced on Thursday. This will hopefully improve "public health, reducing emissions and tackling the cost of living crisis", according to Chris Boardman, although ATE does not have the power to enforce its planning recommendations.
The quango is the government body responsible for making walking, wheeling and cycling the preferred choice. It has officially become a statutory consultee on all planning applications for developments equal to or exceeding 150 housing units, 7,500 metres squared of floorspace or area of five hectares.
This will see ATE reviewing approximately 3,100 applications a year, equating to 60% of new homes.
“Active travel is essential to improving public health, reducing emissions and tackling the cost of living crisis," Boardman, ATE's commissioner, said in a press release. "That’s why we’re working to ensure millions more people have the opportunity to walk, wheel or cycle from their doorstep to where they need to be.
“Designing activity back into our neighbourhoods and creating places where children have transport independence is achievable – it just needs smart planning.
“As a statutory consultee Active Travel England will work with planning authorities and developers to help them ensure new estates give people what they need to get fresh air and exercise, save money on petrol and help fight climate change.”
The body has achieved its new statutory consultee status after a pilot project, which saw ATE work with 30 local authorities to assess more than 60 developments over the nine months up until November 2022.
Feedback from a survey from the start of the pilot saw 80% of respondents to the survey agree that ATE should have a part to play in the planning system.
The body will not actually have statutory powers to direct the outcome of planning applications, so the consultation will effectively end in advice. Despite this, ATE said that it had worked with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to ensure its thresholds as a statutory consultee are set at an appropriate level.
Active Travel England is responsible for parceling out the Active Travel Fund money from the government to local councils in order to deliver walking, wheeling and cycling schemes across England.
However, this money recently received a two-thirds cut, with promised capital investment in infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling falling from £308 million to only £100 million for the next two years.
Thursday is the last day to add a letter from cycling and walking charity Sustrans to government calling for these cuts to be reverse, which can be done on its website.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'How do I increase my max power in cycling?'
From clinching sprints to shutting down gaps, a higher peak power provides a raft of benefits
By James Spragg • Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Jonas Vingegaard
From working in a fish auction in Denmark through to breaking climbing records in Spain
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Mike Burrows: the designer who influenced the bikes we ride today
A legendary bike designer and innovator, Burrows created the Lotus 108 ridden by Chris Boardman at the 1992 Olympics
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Chris Boardman becomes the first commissioner of Active Travel England
Former cyclist will head up the new cycling and walking body, which is responsible for £5.5 million investment in active travel schemes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We have never seen anything like this before': Chris Boardman says UK Government coronavirus cycling boost shouldn't be underestimated
The UK Government yesterday unveiled plans to boost cycling as a means to tackle the coronavirus
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Chris Boardman calls on government to help fund ‘revolutionary’ cycling network for Manchester
Chris Boardman has called on the government to help fund a “revolutionary” cycle network for Manchester that could give a huge boost to cyclists in the city.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
‘It’s dressed up prejudice’: Chris Boardman criticises Channel 5 show that asks if cyclists are the scourge of the streets
A Channel 5 show asking if cyclists are the scourge of the streets has been branded “dressed up prejudice” by cycling campaigner and former Olympian Chris Boardman.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Driver pleads guilty to causing death of Chris Boardman’s mother
A pick-up truck driver has admitted causing the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mother.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Inside Boardman's new wind tunnel: affordable aero testing
“Chris Boardman’s new wind tunnel,” as it has become almost universally known, has its long-awaited opening on April 30. James Shrubsall got an exclusive tour from the man himself
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Chris Boardman: 'Riding a bicycle or crossing a street shouldn’t require bravery'
Chris Boardman is presenting his plan to get more people cycling and walking to the All Party Parliamentary Cycling Group on Wednesday
By Nigel Wynn • Published