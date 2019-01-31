Careless driver who killed Chris Boardman’s mum jailed for 30 weeks

Liam Rosney admitted causing the death of Carol Boardman with his careless driving

The man who killed Chris Boardman’s mum through careless driving has been jailed.

Liam Rosney ran over Carol Boardman in his Mitsubishi pick-up truck after she had fallen off her bike in July 2016.

He appeared before Mold Crown Court on Thursday (January 31), where he was jailed for 30 weeks, having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in December, the Daily Mirror reports.

Mrs Boardman, 75, was cycling in Connah’s Quay, North Wales when she crashed on a mini-roundabout.

Rosney, 33, of Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay, was on the phone immediately before hitting Mrs Boardman but says the call had ended before the incident.

>>> Deceuninck – Quick-Step miss Vuelta a San Juan podium ceremony amid Iljo Keisse controversy

He had been due to stand trial in July, but the case was postponed.

A new trial due was due start last month, before Rosney changed his plea to guilty.

He denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

A witness reported seeing Rosney driving with one hand on the steering wheel.

>>> Cycling could prevent 34,000 life-threatening illnesses including breast cancer and depression

Speaking after her death, Chris Boardman said: “A racing cyclist of some standing in her day, she gave up competitive riding when Lisa and I came along, but she never lost her love of the bike or of competing.

“Mum was one of those individuals who couldn’t turn anything into a contest.

“Our mum was the most positive and outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

“Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales.”

Chris Boardman won Olympic gold in the individual pursuit in 1992, and wore the Tour de France yellow jersey on three occasions.

Since retirement he has become a campaigner for safe cycling and is currently Greater Manchester’s commissioner for walking and cycling.