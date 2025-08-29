Chris Froome 'in good spirits' after surgery following major training crash

The four-time Tour de France winner was airlifted to hospital on Thursday following the crash

Chris Froome riding
Chris Froome has successfully undergone surgery following a training crash in southern France on Thursday that saw him airlifted to hospital.

The 40-year-old suffered extensive injuries, including a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a fractured lumbar vertebrae.

This is not the first time that Kenyan-born Brit Froome has been here – he suffered a serious training crash in 2019 in which he hit a wall at high speed, and suffered even more severe injuries than in this latest incident, including a broken femur and hip.

It took place during a course recon at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and Froome had been due to make a bid for a fifth Tour de France victory only weeks later.

Froome had won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and also counts the Giro d'Italia (2018) and two Vueltas a España (2011, 2017) on his palmarés. After that crash in 2019 he never recovered the world-beating form he had shown over the previous years.

