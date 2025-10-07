'I've been riding in fear and pain': another young bike racer retires from the pro peloton

XDS-Astana's Alexandre Vinokurov bows out after major crash earlier this year

Alexandr Vinokourov riding in the Tour of Oman 2022
XDS-Astana rider Alexandre Vinokurov has announced his retirement at just 23, saying that he has ridden in fear and pain since a devastating training crash in March.

He was hit by a car while training in Greece and sustained a broken leg. Surgery to fix the break was successful but the incident evidently left Vinokurov – the son of XDS-Astana boss and former pro rider Alexandre Vinokourov – with psychological scars, as well as a degree of lasting physical pain.

In response his father – who won the 2012 Olympic Games road race in London – praised him, saying: "I'm proud of you my son, you still have a bright future ahead of you, and a new chapter! You're doing very well. This is a great school and you've gained a lot of experience."

