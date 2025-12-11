'It's the worst crash I've ever had' – Chris Hoy suffers broken leg in mountain bike incident

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he recently broke his leg in what he described as “the worst crash I’ve ever had”.

The 49-year-old former track sprinter, a six-time Olympic gold medallist, said the incident happened while riding his mountain bike. He did not specify when or how the crash happened, but said it was an “unfortunate spill”, and that he’s “doing alright now”.

“I've smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger,” Hoy told Sky Sports.

"It was a big one. I'm doing better now, I'm still on crutches, hobbling about, but by the time I'm [at Alexandra Palace in London] for the darts final on January 3, hopefully I'll be a bit more mobile.

"Worse things happen. I've been riding bikes for 43 years and it's the worst crash I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky that's the worst one I've had in all those years of riding.”

Hoy is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, having received a diagnosis in September 2023. At the time, doctors told him he had four years to live, and that his cancer is incurable.

"I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it,” Hoy told Sky Sports in light of his recent crash. “None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy.”

This September, the Scot inaugurated his Tour de 4 charity ride, which started and finished at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, and was organised to raise money for five cancer charities.

Hoy was one of 5,000 participants who took part in the ride, which raised £2.13 million – more than double its target.

A former BMXer turned track sprinter, Hoy is considered to be one of Great Britain’s greatest ever Olympians, having won six Olympic titles between 2004 and 2012. During his career, he also won 11 world titles, shared across the kilometre time trial, team sprint, individual sprint, and keirin.

He retired from racing in 2013, and has since enjoyed a successful career as a pundit.