'It feels so good to finally be out here spinning the legs' – Chris Froome returns to bike, with future still up in the air

Chris Froome is cycling on the road again, three months after a life-threatening crash, although his future remains up in the air.

The four-time Tour de France winner had a life-threatening training crash during training at the end of August, which saw him suffer a a pericardial rupture, a tear to the sac that surrounds the heart, in the incident. His other injuries included a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a fractured lumbar vertebrae.

Thankfully, he now appears to be on the path to recovery from his latest serious crash, with an update on social media on Wednesday. His plans remain unknown, with no contract on the table for next season.

The 40-year-old posted on Instagram: "It’s been a tough road back after my latest crash but it feels so good to finally be out here spinning the legs and on the road again.

"Every setback teaches you something… this one reminded me to slow down, heal and enjoy the simple things in life."

“It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones,” his wife, Michelle Froome, told The Times earlier this year. “He’s fine, but it’s going to be a long recovery process. He won’t be riding a bike for a while.”

The 40-year-old hit a kerb and collided with a road sign in the south of France at more than 30mph (48km/h)

Froome remains officially an active rider, and has at times teased riding on into 2026. However, he was confirmed to be leaving the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech earlier in November, as the team said farewell to departing riders.

"We want to take the chance to thank our departing staff for all of their hard work and, of course, the departing riders: Pascal Ackermann, Chris Froome, Riley Pickrell, Matthew Riccitello, Michael Schwarzmann, and Mike Woods," a post on their Instagram account read.

"Thanks for the memories over the last years, we look forward to seeing you in the peloton next year or wherever the next chapter takes you!"

Froome last raced at the Tour of Poland in August, where he placed 68th overall. He joined Israel-Premier Tech in 2021 after 11 years with Team Sky and Ineos, during which time he won four Tours de France, two Vueltas a España and the Giro d'Italia.

His time at Israel-Premier Tech did not live up to his self-imposed heights, more than partly down to the serious crash he was involved in in 2019, aged 34. In the five years with the squad, he has finished in the top-20 of a race just six times. In 2023, IPT's owner, Sylvan Adams, has said that signing the Tour winner was “absolutely not” value for money.

Israel-Premier Tech have now become NSN Cycling, and were pictured this week riding in unbranded kits.

