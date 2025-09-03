'It's a lot more serious than some broken bones' – Chris Froome suffered life-threatening heart injury in major crash

40-year-old was airlifted to hospital last Thursday following a training crash

Chris Froome on stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Chris Froome suffered a life-threatening heart injury in the serious training crash he had last week, it has been revealed.

The four-time Tour de France winner, who currently rides for Israel-Premier Tech, sustained a pericardial rupture, a tear to the sac that surrounds the heart, in the incident on Thursday. His other injuries included a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a fractured lumbar vertebrae.

“It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones,” his wife, Michelle Froome, told The Times this week. “He’s fine, but it’s going to be a long recovery process. He won’t be riding a bike for a while.”

According to a report in L'Équipe, Froome remained conscious after the crash, and was able to speak to those around him. No-one else was involved in the incident.

In 2019, riding for Ineos, Froome was taken into intensive car after crashing into a wall in a course recon at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He suffered fractures to his sternum, neck, femur, elbow and ribs, and also lost four pints of blood.

