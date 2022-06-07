Chris Froome managing expectations as he makes progress: 'People need to remember where I’m coming from'
The Israel-Premier Tech rider is cycling pain-free for the first time since his 2019 crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, something he says people should remember
Chris Froome has said people should not forget about the severity of the injuries he suffered at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June 2019, and said now is the first time he is riding pain-free since that incident.
Froome crashed while on a recon ride of a time-trial at that race, suffering a fractured right femur, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs. Since then, he has largely struggled for form.
Speaking before the start of the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Monday, Froome indicated he is riding without these injuries holding him back anymore, though he is still managing expectations.
At 37-years-old, and having suffered such severe injuries as he did, the Israel-Premier Tech rider suggested it isn't as simple as just riding again and rediscovering the form that helped him win seven Grand Tours.
"It’s understandable that people have got these expectations given what I’ve achieved in my career, but, at the same time, I think people need to remember where I’m coming from, these last three years, is a completely different place," Froome explained.
"At this this race three years ago I almost lost my life. I couldn’t straighten my leg or put weight on my leg for the best part of four or five months. That was a huge rehabilitation. I broke my leg in two places. To come back from something like that isn’t guaranteed. It’s a step-by-step process.
"The first step is learning to walk again, then it was getting onto a bike and riding a bike again. Then it’s maybe trying to get back to being in a racing peloton. Now it’s trying to take that next step to become more competitive at this level and that’s where I’m at currently."
Replicating his 2013, 2015 and 2016 wins at the Dauphiné is unlikely this year, but there are promising signs of progress for Froome.
He achieved his best result since the 2019 accident last Tuesday, finishing 11th at the Mercan Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes. Perhaps signalling somewhat of a turning point in the twilight of his career, the Briton is scheduled to ride next week at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge ahead of a possible Tour de France appearance in July.
Froome confirms 2022 has provided signs of positivity, too. Highlighting this season as the first he is riding since the crash without any pain, his focus is now on making incremental improvements week by week.
"This is the first time, really, in the last three years that I’ve been fully niggle-free, issue free," Froome said. "I haven’t had any pain, I haven’t had any discomfort, the left-right leg balance is in place.
"Basically, it’s just been an uninterrupted period since January until now of being able to work consistently and move things in the right direction. I’m seeing the results of that."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Sir Chris Hoy shares his fitness and nutrition tips for cyclists of all levels
Here are five top training tips from track legend Sir Chris Hoy
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten skips Dutch national championships to focus on momentous Giro and Tour double
Van Vleuten is focusing all her efforts on the Tour de France Femmes and the Giro d'Italia Donne, and so will miss the Dutch national championships
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Chris Froome eager to lose weight after 'baptism of fire' at Coppi e Bartali
The Briton admitted he was 2kg overweight after the Italian race, while confirming he will race the Tour of the Alps
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome confirmed to race Tour of the Alps
Organisers announced the Briton's involvement for just his second race of 2022
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'My preparations have definitely been delayed': Chris Froome taking it 'pretty steady' with knee injury
Four-time Tour de France winner says there is a 'good buzz' around Israel-Premier Tech as he heads into second year with team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Chris Froome's 2022 preparations interrupted by knee injury
The Briton is taking some time off after suffering with pain in his right knee
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome motivated to improve next year: 'I’m going to keep pushing on, hoping for more progression'
Froome is pushing to win his first event since the 2018 Giro d'Italia in the 2022 season
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome reveals the race he'd like to win before retirement
The seven-time Grand Tour winner speaks about how tech and data help younger riders get to the top earlier and how it helps recovery
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Chris Froome: 'I still dream of that fifth Tour de France victory'
The four-time Tour de France winner also revealed that he is contracted with his team until 2025 at least
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome invests in team sponsor Factor bikes
In his latest cycling business venture, the four-time Tour de France winner has put money into a bike brand for the first time
By Alex Ballinger • Published