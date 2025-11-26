'You're a public menace' – Tour de France sprinter given suspended sentence after drink driving

Fernando Gaviria has been given a two-month suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban after being caught drink driving in Monaco.

As reported in Monaco-Matin this week, the Colombian was stopped by police on 22 October for dangerous driving, after which they discovered he was five times over the limit. He appeared at the Monaco criminal court this week.

"You then showed signs of intoxication, and the police measured a blood alcohol level of 1.18 mg/l of exhaled air, or approximately 2.40 grams per litre of blood," Florestan Bellinzona, the presiding judge, said. The limit in Monaco is 0.25 mg/l of exhaled air.

"You're one or two drinks away from a coma. You're a public menace," Bellinzona said.

In his defence, Gaviria said: "I slept for a few hours before going out. I felt like taking my car.

"In hindsight, yes, that wasn't the case. It was a mistake on my part, I won't do it again. He cited "work-related stress and family problems".

The first deputy public prosecutor, Mathias Marchand, said: "It's the middle of the day with traffic, cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians crossing the road. This makes it a public danger."

Marchand requested a two-month suspended prison sentence, a €5,000 fine, a 2-year driving ban in the Principality and the payment of 3 related fines of €45 each. The court followed these recommendations.

Gaviria has won two stages at the Tour de France, and five at the Giro d'Italia.

It was announced Tuesday that the Colombian will ride for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA next season, after three seasons with Movistar.

Speaking about his new team, Gaviria said: "What motivated me most to join Caja Rural–Seguros RGA was the conversation I had with them, in which I sensed their great enthusiasm for my joining. It seemed like a very interesting opportunity and I'm confident I can give it my all.

"Looking ahead to next season, my goal is to work hard, help the team in any way I can, and try to achieve victories. Competing in a Grand Tour would be special, and in the case of the Vuelta a España, being able to fight for a hat trick of Grand Tour wins would be truly exciting.”