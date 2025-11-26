'You're a public menace' – Tour de France sprinter given suspended sentence after drink driving

Fernando Gaviria was five times over the limit when stopped by police

Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Fernando Gaviria has been given a two-month suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban after being caught drink driving in Monaco.

As reported in Monaco-Matin this week, the Colombian was stopped by police on 22 October for dangerous driving, after which they discovered he was five times over the limit. He appeared at the Monaco criminal court this week.

Marchand requested a two-month suspended prison sentence, a €5,000 fine, a 2-year driving ban in the Principality and the payment of 3 related fines of €45 each. The court followed these recommendations.

Speaking about his new team, Gaviria said: "What motivated me most to join Caja Rural–Seguros RGA was the conversation I had with them, in which I sensed their great enthusiasm for my joining. It seemed like a very interesting opportunity and I'm confident I can give it my all.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.