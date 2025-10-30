Spanish rider leaves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after being provisionally suspended over 'unexplained abnormalities' in biological passport

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Former Spanish champion Oier Lazkano has been suspended by the UCI over "unexplained abnormalities" in his biological passport, and will leave Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a result.

The 25-year-old, who joined the German team from Movistar at the beginning of 2025, did not race again after Paris-Roubaix in mid-April this season. The abnormalities were found during his time at his previous team, according to the UCI.

They said: "We confirm that Oier Lazkano will no longer be part of our team. This follows the decision of the UCI to provisionally suspend him. The matter concerns the seasons 2022-2024 – a time before he joined our team."

In the previous two seasons, Lazkano had marked himself out as one to watch in one-day races and long breakaways. He won the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior in 2024, finished second at Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2023 having been in the breakaway for 166km, and then went on to finish third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2024. He also won the Spanish National Championships road race in 2023.

