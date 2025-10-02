Portuguese cycling team banned for 20 days after two anti-doping rule violations

APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense will not be able to race between 23 October and 11 October after two riders had asserted anti-doping rule violations

APHotels &amp; Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

A Portuguese Continental cycling team, APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense, has been suspended for 20 days after two of the team's riders returned asserted anti-doping rule violations within a 12-month period.

According to the UCI, the third-division team will be unable to race between 23 October to 11 November 2025, due to two "unexplained abnormalities" in the athlete biological passports of two riders, Venceslau Fernandes and Delio Fernández. Given the time of year, it is unlikely to restrict the team's activities too much.

Portuguese rider Venceslau Fernandes was told by the Portuguese Anti-Doping Agency (ADoP) of an asserted anti-doping rule violation on 7 November 2024, while Delio Fernández of Spain was notified by the UCI on 22 July. Both of these dated to 2023.

Fernandes hasn't raced as a pro since the end of last year, while Fernández retired from racing in April. The team's best results this year were through David Jesús Peña, who finished second at the Grande Prémio Internacional Beiras e Serra da Estrela, fourth at the Volta a Portugal, and third at the Volta ao Alentejo.

"In this context, the relevant dates to determine if the commission of the two violations occurred within the same twelve-month period shall be the period of time during which the riders used a Prohibited Method or a Prohibited Substance according to the Expert Panel’s evaluation of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1