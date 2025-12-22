'Riders' health is at risk' – anti-doping group calls on UCI to take action on 'medicalisation' of cycling

Anti-doping group the Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC) has appealed to cycling's governing body to take action against the "medicalisation" of the sport.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the MPCC called on the UCI to work to stop the "expansion of the so-called grey area[s]".

The statement reads: "What is clear, is that as long as the grey area[s] remains, the credibility of cycling will continue to suffer and riders' health is at risk."

The group is an organisation which calls for stricter controls on doping than legislated for by the UCI; seven current men's WorldTour teams are members, and four women's WorldTour squads, as well as further ProTeams and Continental Teams. Squads that sign up are subject to stricter controls than others, including on products like ketones.

The statement from the MPCC says: "This grey area includes substances and medical treatments not yet banned by WADA, but which raise serious ethical questions when used by healthy athletes, rather than the sick patients they were developed to treat.

"Cycling needs the UCI to act quickly and decisively to protect both the sport’s credibility and the health of the peloton - so that no athlete feels forced to take questionable products merely to keep up.

"The lengthy timelines of anti-doping processes without quick and concrete action leave space for various substances to be debated each year, allowing athletes to continue using them despite the unanswered questions surrounding their health or performance enhancing effects. Is a safer approach to ban a product during its investigation and then when it’s safe, allow it’s use?"

It criticised the decision by the UCI to "not recommend" the use of ketones in cycling, but fall short of banning it, which it said "unfortunately does not close the debate or discussion".

The press release from the MPCC also spoke of "finishing bottles", which it says are the subject of rumours in the peloton. Apparently, "multiple borderline substances [are] said to be mixed and passed into the peloton to prepare riders ready for the final".

It also speaks of Tapentadol, an opiate-based painkiller "ten times" stronger than Tramadol. The statement reads: "The UCI now has this specific substance under monitoring, but must we wait for the result of another lengthy analysis while riders’ health is at risk and crashes are becoming even more prominent?"

The statement concludes: "The endless medicalisation of riders is a major problem and requires action. The MPCC urges the UCI to establish a clear and regulated position on a range of (medical) products in the grey area or other specific products (such as ketones).

"Next to this, it’s crucial that the products and substances that are within this grey area are proactively and clearly identified: so that teams and athletes are aware where they operate ethically. The MPCC stands ready to work closely with the UCI and support progress in this crucial area for the future of our sport."

The MPCC has recently changed president, with Roger Legeay stepping down after almost 20 years, replaced by Emily Brammeier, who is also head of communications for Picnic PostNL.