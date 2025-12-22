'Riders' health is at risk' – anti-doping group calls on UCI to take action on 'medicalisation' of cycling

'Finishing bottles', ketones and Tapendatol all the subject of the group's criticism

Anti-doping group the Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC) has appealed to cycling's governing body to take action against the "medicalisation" of the sport.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the MPCC called on the UCI to work to stop the "expansion of the so-called grey area[s]".

"Cycling needs the UCI to act quickly and decisively to protect both the sport’s credibility and the health of the peloton - so that no athlete feels forced to take questionable products merely to keep up.

"The lengthy timelines of anti-doping processes without quick and concrete action leave space for various substances to be debated each year, allowing athletes to continue using them despite the unanswered questions surrounding their health or performance enhancing effects. Is a safer approach to ban a product during its investigation and then when it’s safe, allow it’s use?"

It also speaks of Tapentadol, an opiate-based painkiller "ten times" stronger than Tramadol. The statement reads: "The UCI now has this specific substance under monitoring, but must we wait for the result of another lengthy analysis while riders’ health is at risk and crashes are becoming even more prominent?"

"Next to this, it’s crucial that the products and substances that are within this grey area are proactively and clearly identified: so that teams and athletes are aware where they operate ethically. The MPCC stands ready to work closely with the UCI and support progress in this crucial area for the future of our sport."

