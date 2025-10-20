UCI 'does not recommend' use of ketones in cycling, but does not restrict their use

Governing body says 'there is no compelling evidence that ketone supplements enhance performance or recovery'

The peloton at the Tour of Guangxi
The UCI has announced that it "does not recommend" the use of ketones in cycling, but will not restrict their use, it was revealed on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for cycling's governing body said that the UCI's position was there is "no reason for them to be used".

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPPC) – a voluntary body that fights against doping and aims to improve the crediblity of the sport – recommends that its members do not use the supplement.

