Helmet brands launch reviews after UCI bans time trial models in road races

Bike helmet brands have been thrown into a hunt for more information after the UCI ruled to ban the use of certain lids in bunch road race events.

On Thursday, cycling’s governing body announced a raft of updates in a bid to improve rider safety. Among the measures were new specifications on helmets, which will come into place from 1 January 2026, and include: “minimum ventilation requirements, a ban on helmet shells or accessories covering or obstructing the riders’ ears, and a ban on integrated or detachable visors”.

The use of time trial helmets has become more widespread in road racing in recent years as riders look for aerodynamic gains. The UCI’s new specifications look to “contain aerodynamics” and provide “a basis for distinctions between helmets used in different disciplines”.

Cycling Weekly contacted a number of helmet brands who supply to WorldTour teams for their response to the regulations updates.

A spokesperson from POC, who supply to EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly, said they understand their Procen Air helmet will be affected by the new rules, “primarily due to its partial ear covers and integrated visor, both of which were designed for safety as well as performance”.

Worn by Ben Healy when he won a stage of the Tour de France this summer, the helmet is said to “provid[e] riders with a wider field of view and reduc[e] wind noise around the ear improv[ing] awareness and communication.”

“The UCI press release from today does not go into specifics, e.g. the definition of minimum ventilation, and we will look to clarify and discuss those details with the UCI to help ensure that any new regulations support their objective to improve safety,” a POC spokesperson said.

KASK's Nirvana helmet covers the tops of riders' ears. (Image credit: Ineos)

KASK’s Nirvana helmet, released last year and worn by Ineos Grenadiers, is another model that could be outlawed under the UCI’s ban on helmets that cover or obstruct riders’ ears.

A spokesperson from KASK provided a short statement, saying the brand is “aware of the recent updates to UCI regulations” and “actively reviewing the implications for our product line”.

Cycling Weekly also received a reply from Giro, Visma-Lease a Bike’s helmet sponsor, whose time-trial-intended Aerohead lid has been worn in road races by riders such as Marianne Vos, Victor Campenaerts and Matthew Brennan.

Five out of six of Visma-Lease a Bike's squad wore the Aerohead time trial helmet at San Remo Women this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the model contains no air vents in the helmet shell, Cycling Weekly understands it will likely be outlawed.

“Giro cannot comment on how Team Visma-Lease a Bike may adapt should UCI guidelines change regarding the Aerohead or other shielded time trial helmets,” a brand spokesperson said.

“What we can affirm is our ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing the team with helmets that deliver aerodynamic advantages while remaining fully compliant with UCI regulations,.”

The Giro spokesperson went on to add that Visma-Lease a Bike riders will rely “heavily” next season on the newly released Eclipse Pro model, which is compliant with the new UCI rules.

The governing body also announced new regulations on handlebar width, UCI points tallying across disciplines, and price caps for track cycling equipment. Read the rest of the key updates from the list on our website here.