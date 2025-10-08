UCI releases full details of helmet clampdown – here's what's going to be banned

The UCI has released more details about which helmets will be outlawed in road races, specifying new guidelines related to dimensions, ventilation, ear coverage and visors.

From 1 January 2026, cycling’s governing body will enforce stricter rules regarding helmets in mass start events, in response to a growing trend of riders competing with time trial helmets.

The UCI published a raft of safety updates two weeks ago, saying, for helmets, it would enforce “minimum ventilation requirements, a ban on helmet shells or accessories covering or obstructing the riders’ ears, and a ban on integrated detachable visors”.

These new specifications look to “contain aerodynamics” and provide “a basis for distinctions between helmets used in different disciplines”.

The UCI did not, however, go into specifics on the new helmet rules. These were released without public announcement this week, and spotted by Cycling Weekly on Wednesday.

From next season, both ‘traditional’ and time trial helmets will have maximum dimensions of 450mm length, 300mm width and 210mm height.

With regards to ventilation, traditional helmets – those used in mass start events – must have “at least three distinct air inlet openings on the shell structure”. Time trial helmets will have no restrictions.

Traditional helmets will not be allowed to have a shape that “cover[s], obstruct[s] or enclose[s] the rider’s ears.” Again, time trial helmets will have no restrictions in this regard.

Visors, both integrated and detachable, will also not be allowed on traditional helmets. “Helmets must be used without any visor attachments or shield-like accessories,” the UCI states. These will be permitted in time trials.

A full table of the new regulations is published below.

(Image credit: UCI)

In line with these new guidelines, Cycling Weekly expects a number of helmets used this season by WorldTour teams to no longer be allowed to be used in road races.

These include EF Education's POC Procen Air, Picnic PostNL's Lazer Volante and Ineos Grenadiers' Kask Nirvana, all of which cover the rider's ears. The first two also incorporate visors, which will not be allowed from 2026.

In comments shared with Cycling Weekly last month, helmet brands said they would review their models in light of the new regulations.

"We will look to clarify and discuss those details with the UCI to help ensure that any new regulations support their objective to improve safety," a spokesperson from POC said.

A spokesperson from Kask said: "We are aware of the recent updates to UCI regulations and are actively reviewing the implications for our product line.”

Time trial helmets will also not be permitted in cyclo-cross events. From 2027, track riders will only be able to use them in the following events: individual pursuit, team pursuit, kilometre time trial and team sprint.