'The idea was to get people talking about Gaza' – Tour de France pro-Palestine finish invader escapes with warning

The French student who disrupted stage 11 of the Tour in Toulouse received a suspended €300 fine

The pro-Palestine protestor who invaded the finish line on stage 11 of the 2025 Tour de France in Toulouse has been handed a suspended €300 fine, but escaped with a warning.

As reported in regional French newspaper La Dépêche, the student was handed the punishment for trespassing at a sports venue after a hearing on Tuesday.

The prosecution said: "Bursting at full speed into a runner's field of vision is a real danger. Freedom of expression cannot take precedence over safety." It requested a €500 fine and a two-year ban from sports venues.

