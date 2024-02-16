Why are teams wearing TT helmets in road races? Uno-X use unreleased lid at Volta ao Algarve

2024 may be the year of the dragon in the Chinese zodiac, but in cycling, it’s proving to be the year of the helmet.

Already, we’ve seen some big tech trends emerge on top of riders’ heads, notably Kask’s new ear-cover helmet, and a smattering of time trial lids in the peloton.

This week, at the Volta ao Algarve, Uno-X Mobility riders have been wearing an unreleased version of the Tucker TT helmet, made by Norwegian brand Sweet Protection. This follows after EF Education-EasyPost riders were spotted in the bunch at the Tour Down Under wearing new POC helmets, which bear a striking resemblance to the brand’s Procen TT.

According to Uno-X’s resident aero expert, Casper von Folsach, the reason for the trend is simple: There’s a “significant” aero gain.

“The use internally has been increasing, with the increased focus and understanding of aerodynamics amongst riders,” Von Folsach told Cycling Weekly.

“The aero advantage is definitely what I would call significant,” he continued. “I guess it’s no surprise that it’s due to an aerodynamic improvement over our more all-round - and so lighter and better ventilated helmet - Falconer 2Vi. When the race course, and particularly the environmental conditions allow it, [Tucker] is the faster helmet.”

Von Folsach explained that, on average, the helmet yields around a 0.006m² improvement in CdA, the measurement of aerodynamic drag. It’s small, but with rising average speeds in the pro peloton, the advantage is becoming more and more impactful.

“If it’s a trend at the moment, we must be real trend setters,” Von Folsach said. “I’m pretty sure we started road racing with it back in 2019, or at least 2020. But this was likely in smaller races and on less-known riders.”

At last year’s Volta ao Algarve, Uno-X’s Alexander Kristoff wore a discontinued TT helmet, riding it to bunch sprint victory. Now, the use of TT helmets is more widespread among the team, with riders choosing them for Thursday’s mountain stage.

In fact, the Tucker helmet used by Uno-X this season is a brand-new, unreleased model, a contact at Sweet Protection revealed to Cycling Weekly. It was developed alongside the Uno-X riders, and adapts the existing TT version slightly by making it lighter and removing the visor.

Sweet Protection describes the new Tucker 2Vi as a “supreme aero road helmet that leaves no room for compromise”. It will be available to consumers in mid-March.

The new release comes a year after the Norwegian brand made headlines with its Redeemer 2Vi TT lid, which was likened aesthetically to Star Wars villain Darth Vader. This will be the team’s primary helmet for time trialling going forward.