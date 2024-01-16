POC's leaked new helmet confirms it: ears are the next target for aero optimisation

The first World Tour race of the season is here, and it has brought with it a whole host of brand new unreleased tech. As well as new shoes from Bontrager, we have spotted a never before seen POC aero helmet on the head of Harry Sweeny of EF-Education First - Easy Post.

The new design follows the trend of covering riders' ears, and might just be the most extreme-looking road aero helmet POC has released to date.

(Image credit: Ineos)

Back in January, Kask teased its new aero helmet, which showed off a new aero design that covered the tips of Ganna's ears.

Well, POC obviously has some similar ideas, though the aero elements appear more pronounced. The new helmet somewhat mimics a short tail time trial helmet, covering around half of Sweeny's ear in the picture below.

Though thankfully, it's not quite as extreme as the full face covering on Specialized's 'Darth Vader esque' S-Works TT 5 helmet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new road helmet seems to share a lot of DNA with POC's Procen time trial helmet, with the same front triple vent layout. In fact, the side profile is incredibly similar too, except a little shorter front to rear than the Procen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those of you with an eagle eye will spot that the helmet is fitted with a visor too, similar to the Giro Vanquish helmet that was released all the way back in 2017. Aesthetically at least, it's certainly a bold design, but if it's faster, no doubt it'll be widely adopted sooner or later.

On the Procen, POC said the small front vents created high-pressure airflow that was accelerated around the head of a rider, keeping core temperature lower whilst remaining aerodynamic. If the Procen's claims are anything to go by, then POC have presumably implemented the same cooling technology on this new aero road helmet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for POC confirmed that the lid is a new road helmet, which is being raced for the first time in the Tour Down Under, however, they couldn't provide any further details regarding the helmet's pricing or availability.